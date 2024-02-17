Schumacher in Formula 1: Ocon beats the drum for Mick
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Mick Schumacher is still hoping for a comeback in Formula 1 next season. Schumacher is a reserve driver for Mercedes and will compete in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine in 2024. What gives hope: many contracts in the premier class expire after the 2024 season.
Even at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari will free up space. Schumacher has the backing of a good friend in the paddock.
According to Esteban Ocon, Schumacher "deserves a place in Formula 1. He has already proven himself, I mean, he is Formula 3 and Formula 2 champion."
The Alpine driver also referred to Schumacher's two years at Haas. "He was in a car at the back of the midfield. You simply need time to prove yourself and learn things. He definitely deserves a cockpit in Formula 1."
The German is "one of the most talented drivers out there," emphasised Ocon.
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format