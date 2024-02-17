Schumacher in Formula 1: Ocon beats the drum for Mick

Even after a year's break from Formula 1, there are still supporters who believe Mick Schumacher could have a career in Formula 1. This includes Alpine driver Esteban Ocon.

Mick Schumacher is still hoping for a comeback in Formula 1 next season. Schumacher is a reserve driver for Mercedes and will compete in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine in 2024. What gives hope: many contracts in the premier class expire after the 2024 season.

Even at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari will free up space. Schumacher has the backing of a good friend in the paddock.

According to Esteban Ocon, Schumacher "deserves a place in Formula 1. He has already proven himself, I mean, he is Formula 3 and Formula 2 champion."

The Alpine driver also referred to Schumacher's two years at Haas. "He was in a car at the back of the midfield. You simply need time to prove yourself and learn things. He definitely deserves a cockpit in Formula 1."

The German is "one of the most talented drivers out there," emphasised Ocon.

Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format