Schreiner: Those who are squeamish will be eaten up

Carrie Schreiner will complete her second season in the F1 Academy in 2024, also as a member of the Sauber Junior Academy. A confirmation for her. And also satisfaction?

Carrie Schreiner is taking the next step in her career. She initially took the junior route via karting into Formula 4, but then switched to GT racing.

She returned to formula racing ahead of the 2023 season and competed in the F1 Academy, a Formula 1 racing series for women only, which is held as part of the premier class supporting programme. In 2024, she will compete in the F1 Academy again, this time as a member of the Sauber junior academy for Campos Racing. A thoroughly surprising development.

But she doesn't necessarily feel any satisfaction. "I'm proud of it and I'm also sure that there are many people who didn't believe I could do it. I didn't necessarily expect it either," she admits to web.de. "It confirms to me that not everything I did was bad. But that I proved that I can drive a car. And that's why I'm happy that I've got this far so far."

Initially, the development put pressure on the 25-year-old. "Because of course you don't want to look bad, neither for the Formula 1 team, nor for yourself or others. But now, because I feel that I'm preparing very well, I see it more as a great support and more of a tailwind," she said.

As a woman, there are sometimes tougher challenges, "it's certainly the case that women find it harder here and there than men," said Schreiner.

But every now and then there are also advantages. "If you're good, you're more likely to be seen. If you come third, for example, that sometimes attracts more attention than a male winner. But of course, if you're at the back, then people will also hit you. You certainly have to do more physically than the men because you're at a disadvantage. There are advantages and disadvantages."

The macho world of motorsport still exists today, of course. She herself has not had many bad experiences. But she also says quite clearly: "Either you accept it or you stop, even if that sounds harsh. Of course it's not nice when sexist remarks are made. It's still an issue. But you have to stand up to it. In general, you can't be squeamish, whether on or off the track. Anyone who is squeamish will be eaten up."

