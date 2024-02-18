Fisichella: Ricciardo a good replacement for Hamilton

Mercedes will lose Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari in 2025. Who could succeed the Briton at the Silver Arrows? Giancarlo Fisichella suggests Ricciardo.

Is Mercedes relying on its own driver pool in the search for a successor to Lewis Hamilton? After all, Mick Schumacher, Frederik Vesti and Andrea Kimi Antonelli are part of the Silver Arrows squad.

Or will they go for an external solution? Team boss Toto Wolff has plenty of choice when it comes to finding a new team-mate for George Russell.

"Daniel Ricciardo could be a good replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, because Mercedes needs a driver with his experience. It would be good for a top team to have him," said ex-F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella on "OLBG".

He is not sure what the future holds for Ricciardo, he said." Daniel has been in Formula 1 for several years and has done well, especially with Red Bull. A few years ago he was even faster than Sebastian Vettel."

"It would be nice if he had a good car this year where he can show how good he is, because he has a lot of experience and it would be good for a top team to have him. It's hard to say," said Fisichella.

A second option for Fisichella would be Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The 17-year-old will compete in Formula 2 in 2024. "He is a young driver who is racing in Formula 2 this year. He is very fast and already very good. I would love to see him there."

Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format