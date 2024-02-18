Fisichella: Ricciardo a good replacement for Hamilton
Is Mercedes relying on its own driver pool in the search for a successor to Lewis Hamilton? After all, Mick Schumacher, Frederik Vesti and Andrea Kimi Antonelli are part of the Silver Arrows squad.
Or will they go for an external solution? Team boss Toto Wolff has plenty of choice when it comes to finding a new team-mate for George Russell.
"Daniel Ricciardo could be a good replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, because Mercedes needs a driver with his experience. It would be good for a top team to have him," said ex-F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella on "OLBG".
He is not sure what the future holds for Ricciardo, he said." Daniel has been in Formula 1 for several years and has done well, especially with Red Bull. A few years ago he was even faster than Sebastian Vettel."
"It would be nice if he had a good car this year where he can show how good he is, because he has a lot of experience and it would be good for a top team to have him. It's hard to say," said Fisichella.
A second option for Fisichella would be Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The 17-year-old will compete in Formula 2 in 2024. "He is a young driver who is racing in Formula 2 this year. He is very fast and already very good. I would love to see him there."
