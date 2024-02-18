Coulthard: Leclerc biggest challenge for Hamilton?

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will be team-mates at Ferrari in 2025. David Coulthard believes that this will probably be the biggest challenge for Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton versus Charles Leclerc: when the two meet as team-mates at Ferrari in 2025, the Formula 1 world will be watching the duel with bated breath. Because it will of course also be a duel of the generations.

Experts are already predicting how things could play out between the two in sporting terms if Hamilton sets his sights on his eighth title. "I think he will find one of his biggest challenges in Charles Leclerc," said Coulthard in the "Formula for Success" podcast. He is referring in particular to the Monegasque's strength in qualifying. Because Leclerc is one of the fastest drivers out there on one lap, according to Coulthard.

"And in general, Charles is a young, brilliantly fast racing driver. Yes, he doesn't have the world championships and experience of Lewis, but I think he's a champion in waiting and that could be the biggest challenge for Lewis," said Coulthard.

"I think Mika Häkkinen was one of the fastest drivers on a lap and I would think even faster than Michael Schumacher. Logically I can't prove that because they never had the same car, but where Michael excelled was that he could do the qualifying lap 60 times [in the race]," said Coulthard.

"And I think Charles is an impressive qualifier, whereas Lewis is an incredible race driver. But he's 40 years old, so I don't see him getting any faster on a lap, whereas Charles is in his prime at this point," Coulthard continued.

The Scot continued: "But apart from that, I think it's very exciting for Formula 1. It will give Ferrari a huge boost when it comes to bringing in engineers and people really understand that they're getting an incredible driver."

