Carrie Schreiner: Would like to be able to make a living from motorsport

Carrie Schreiner will compete in the F1 Academy in 2024 and is also a member of the Sauber Junior Academy. Financially, however, motorsport is a major challenge.

2023 was not an easy year for Carrie Schreiner in the F1 Academy. She paid a lot of tuition fees, took one win and finished in third place overall. This year, she will once again be competing in the Formula 1-organised formula series for women.

This time as a member of the Sauber junior academy for Campos Racing. A thoroughly surprising development, as she admitted to web.de.

But she has big plans. "I want to be further forward in the championship than last year. The top five is a goal. And in general, I want to master the challenges of the new season well," she said.

In the medium term, her main goal is "to be able to make a living from motorsport". She is open to all directions, she explained, but also admits that "it will be difficult for me to get into Formula 1 at the age of 25. But of course I hope that I can apply for other things through the F1 Academy, where I have a good chance of getting my paid seat at some point.

After all, motorsport is not easy from a financial perspective. "I have good sponsors, I also have deals with companies all the time, social media collaborations for example. The fact is that I get very, very good support. But that only covers the season. We already have to cover the travelling expenses ourselves. That means I still have a way to go before I can earn any money," explains the 25-year-old.

It is also very challenging at the moment to attract sponsors, says Schreiner, "because the environmental issue makes it extremely difficult. I don't know if it's just that, but it's definitely more difficult to find sponsors, especially cold calling is really, really complicated".

Schreiner first became interested in motorsport at the age of ten, partly through her father. She would do it again - even with today's experience.

"It certainly wasn't always easy. But I think it has also made me extremely strong for everything else that is to come. I can cope better with challenges because I've often had to fight my way through them," she said.

