Sergio Pérez in the silly season: additional pressure?

Sergio Pérez's contract expires after the upcoming season. The market is already in turmoil due to the Hamilton switch. How is Pérez dealing with this?

From the outside, the driver market is more exciting than it has been for a long time. While the so-called silly season normally only starts in late summer, it is already underway with Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari (from 2025).

It's not easy for those in the middle of it. This is because numerous contracts are expiring, which could theoretically leave many cockpits free. Which in turn could lead to a scramble.

Sergio Pérez, who is entering his contractually final season at Red Bull Racing, is also in the thick of it. He has recently been heavily criticised for not being able to keep up with his team-mate Max Verstrappen. Which is why it is questionable whether he will be able to extend his contract again.

He takes a relaxed approach. "I'm sure most drivers are ready to do things much earlier in the year," said Pérez. "But it's just the approach you have. From my side, I'm just focussing on having a great year."

The rest will take care of itself, "as long as you perform on the track, the rest will come naturally," said Pérez: "So I'm not really worried about it. It's my 14th season in Formula 1, so my main goal is to do well on the track," said the Mexican.

He intends to achieve this through a new approach: "I think we will take it race by race and make sure we get the maximum out of every single weekend," he added. "Like I said, that's absolutely my goal for this year, to just take it race by race."

