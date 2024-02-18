GM after Andretti retirement: still a good feeling

Michael Andretti was informed by the FIA at the beginning of October 2023 that his application to enter Formula 1 had been accepted.

The partner is General Motors with Cadillac, and in mid-November GM signalled this to the FIA: The Americans have registered with the FIA as a Formula 1 engine manufacturer, starting in 2028.

But at the end of January, Formula 1 issued a harsh judgement: the US team Andretti's entry was rejected for various reasons. One reason: it would "damage the reputation of the championship" if a new team had to purchase a prescribed power unit "potentially over several seasons".

However, "an application for inclusion in the 2028 championship with a power unit from General Motors would be viewed differently".

Despite the cancellation, General Motors still believes in the project. "We believe that with Andretti and Cadillac, we are in a position to put together a competitive team," said Vice President of Motorsport Jim Campbell.

"We're not saying it's easy, but we have examples in the history of both of our organisations where we've been successful in other motorsports categories, and that's true of Cadillac and Andretti," he said.

"We feel good about our application. The FIA reviewed it against other applicants and then gave our application a vote of confidence and approval," Campbell said. "Obviously [Formula One management] made a statement and we've asked for a follow-up meeting with the FOM, which we'll take."

Campbell also said that GM could build an engine for Andretti for the 2026 season, but as the company had not originally planned to be a power unit supplier, it had not applied to be one.

"When you sign up to be an engine supplier, there's a deadline for that, and for us that was last June for 2028," said Campbell. "If you wanted to develop an engine earlier, you would have had to apply for it the previous year. So it's just a regulation."

Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format