Costa: Schumacher had these problems on his comeback

Michael Schumacher drove for Mercedes for three years during his comeback. Not very successful in sporting terms, and Aldo Costa explains why.

Michael Schumacher's comeback in Formula 1 was not as successful as he had hoped. The seven-time world champion signed up with Mercedes in 2010 with great euphoria and high hopes among his fans for previous successes.

But the reality was sobering. Mediocrity. He achieved one podium finish in 2012, but the rest was mostly average. He also lost out to his team-mate at the time, Nico Rosberg.

Schumacher's long-time companion Aldo Costa explains on Profondo Rosso, the Formula 1 blog of Italian journalist Leo Turrini on QN Motori: "Schumacher was the last driver of an era in which cars were developed on the racetrack, through continuous testing on tarmac. And in this he was great, unique, I dare say," said Costa.

"It's no coincidence that 'Schumi' had problems when he returned to racing in 2010, without track testing," recalls Costa. This was because the development of the cars shifted more and more to the simulator. "He really hated the simulator," says Costa.

"Michael was always behind the wheel [during tests], Hamilton almost never because he couldn't do it. Lewis belongs in the simulator," said Costa, emphasising the differences between the two top drivers.

There was also the tyre factor, which caused problems for Schumacher. "'Schumi' determined tyre development with his tests because he could," said Costa. That was no longer possible during his comeback.

"The greatness of the driver [today] lies in his ability to make the most of tyres that he doesn't know, that he didn't help choose beforehand. He is an absolute master at this, just like Michael was in his world."

