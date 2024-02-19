Fisichella: Then Hamilton is above Schumi and Senna

Giancarlo Fisichella has a personal best list. But he would completely rewrite it if Lewis Hamilton were to win his eighth world championship title at Ferrari.

Basically, every Formula 1 fan has their own eternal leaderboard. Experts and ex-drivers are no different. They too have compiled their own hit list of the best drivers in history.

Giancarlo Fisichella is no exception. The Italian, who competed in 229 GPs between 1996 and 2009, puts Ayrton Senna in first place, "because he was my hero when I was growing up, long before I drove in Formula 1. I would put Schumacher second because I raced against him and I know how good he was. I've also raced against Lewis, who would be my third favourite," Fisichella told OLBG.

But there are moments or events when you have to rethink and reorganise your list.

"If Lewis Hamilton managed to win an eighth world championship title, he would be the greatest driver of all time, as long as someone else doesn't win more titles than him! I would say that Hamilton would be above Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna with an eighth world championship title," said Fisichella.

And how does he rate the Brit's chances?

Fisichella: "Lewis Hamilton has a good chance of winning an eighth title with Ferrari. It's difficult to say when, but I think he has a 30 or 40 per cent chance of fighting for the championship."

Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format