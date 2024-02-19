Hamilton: Ferrari era like Michael Schumacher?

Gerhard Berger expected Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari earlier than 2025. He believes that the signing could be the start of a new era for the Reds.

What will Ferrari gain from signing Lewis Hamilton? The Briton will be racing for the Reds from 2025. Ex-Ferrari star Gerhard Berger was not particularly surprised.

"I actually expected it beforehand," he told the Gazzetta dello Sport. "It was clear that Lewis could end up at Ferrari, it's a win-win situation for both."

Because, according to Berger, "the team needs to enter a new phase, and Lewis is one of the best drivers in history and an exceptional public relations personality".

But this is not the only reason why the two brands are a perfect match, Berger emphasises. "The Ferrari brand and the Hamilton brand together form a very attractive combination for the fans. Lewis also knows that winning a world championship with Ferrari would have a special value for his career, because that is every driver's dream and it would make him even more famous," said Berger.

But what else can he bring to the team? A lot, believes the ex-DTM boss: "He has won more than a hundred Grands Prix, he is used to winning, so he knows how to motivate the team and how to deal with politically difficult situations," said Berger.

Berger continues: "In addition, some technicians will follow him and others could come from other teams because they are motivated by Lewis' presence. Ferrari can open up a cycle of success, as was the case with Michael Schumacher."

Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format