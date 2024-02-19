New role: AlphaTauri back in Formula 1

AlphaTauri equips the FIA: Since Monday, the Red Bull fashion brand has been the official clothing partner of the FIA.

As part of the three-year partnership, AlphaTauri will provide all FIA employees with clothing and accessories. The aim is to redefine how style and comfort are combined with the world of motorsport.

AlphaTauri will also be an official partner of the prestigious FIA Awards Ceremony, which takes place once a year to honour champions from all major branches of motorsport in a star-studded event. This strategic collaboration brings together two organisations dedicated to innovation.

"The FIA has always been at the forefront of utilising technology and innovation to improve the world of motorsport. Our staff work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the safety and success of motorsport events worldwide. This partnership with AlphaTauri allows us to bring comfort and style to our FIA apparel range. AlphaTauri's innovative approach and dedication to fashion make them the perfect partner," said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Ahmet Mercan, CEO of AlphaTauri, said: "Becoming the official apparel partner of the FIA is a fantastic opportunity for AlphaTauri to continue to demonstrate how innovation and technology can be seamlessly integrated into fashion. This partnership is a significant step and we are proud to equip the FIA staff with our products, which not only reflect our commitment to style, but also our dedication to improving comfort through our designs."

The partnership between FIA and AlphaTauri represents a fusion of automotive technology, high fashion and the pursuit of excellence. It will transform the way FIA employees perform their duties while ensuring they maintain a distinctive and stylish appearance.