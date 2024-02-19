Marko: Did Hamilton realise something at Mercedes?
Red Bull Racing presented the new RB20 last week. Red Bull's motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko is optimistic that the world champions will continue to set the tone in Formula 1 this year.
"That will become clear next week at the tests in Bahrain. What we can already say is that the new car is an evolution of last year's car, and we had the best package. If we eliminate the few weak points, not much should go wrong," said Marko on "oe24".
One topic has dominated the winter break so far: Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari. Marko was "completely surprised by Hamilton's switch. A sporting sensation. One wonders how it came about," says Marko.
He speculates whether there could be sporting reasons behind Hamilton's decision. "Mercedes was overtaken by Ferrari in the second half of 2023, and McLaren was also faster. Perhaps Hamilton has realised something that the outside world doesn't yet know," says Marko.
According to Marko, nothing will change at Red Bull as a result of Hamilton's switch. "Except that I see it as a weakening of Mercedes. Whether it strengthens Ferrari remains to be seen. Overall, it has an incredible impact," said Marko. "The whole thing is excellent for the sport, better than Netflix."
A switch to the Silver Arrows is out of the question for Verstappen under any circumstances: "Too much has happened in the past." On the other hand, he can't resist a side-swipe in the direction of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
When asked what he thought about Wolff's recent statement that he and Hamilton wouldn't fit a piece of paper together, Marko dryly explained: "... but a Ferrari contract."
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format