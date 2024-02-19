Marko: Did Hamilton realise something at Mercedes?

Dr Helmut Marko was completely surprised by Lewis Hamilton's change. He wonders how it was possible for the Briton to change his mind.

Red Bull Racing presented the new RB20 last week. Red Bull's motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko is optimistic that the world champions will continue to set the tone in Formula 1 this year.

"That will become clear next week at the tests in Bahrain. What we can already say is that the new car is an evolution of last year's car, and we had the best package. If we eliminate the few weak points, not much should go wrong," said Marko on "oe24".

One topic has dominated the winter break so far: Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari. Marko was "completely surprised by Hamilton's switch. A sporting sensation. One wonders how it came about," says Marko.

He speculates whether there could be sporting reasons behind Hamilton's decision. "Mercedes was overtaken by Ferrari in the second half of 2023, and McLaren was also faster. Perhaps Hamilton has realised something that the outside world doesn't yet know," says Marko.

According to Marko, nothing will change at Red Bull as a result of Hamilton's switch. "Except that I see it as a weakening of Mercedes. Whether it strengthens Ferrari remains to be seen. Overall, it has an incredible impact," said Marko. "The whole thing is excellent for the sport, better than Netflix."

A switch to the Silver Arrows is out of the question for Verstappen under any circumstances: "Too much has happened in the past." On the other hand, he can't resist a side-swipe in the direction of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

When asked what he thought about Wolff's recent statement that he and Hamilton wouldn't fit a piece of paper together, Marko dryly explained: "... but a Ferrari contract."

