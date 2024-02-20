Williams brave: Functional test takes place in Bahrain

Numerous racing teams subjected the 2024 cars to a brief functional test in Europe before the race cars were shipped to Bahrain. Williams deliberately chose not to do this.

On Wednesday, 21 February, Formula 1 winter testing begins at the Bahrain International Circuit. But anyone who has driven out into the desert of Sakhir can already hear F1 engines on the morning of 20 February. Williams is already on track.

Background: Numerous racing teams have subjected the new 2024 racing cars to a functional test in Europe before the cars were flown to Bahrain. Aston Martin, Red Bull Racing and Mercedes did this at Silverstone, for example, Sauber in Barcelona, the Racing Bulls (Visa Cash App RB) in Misano and Ferrari, of course, on their home track in Fiorano.

Williams deliberately chose not to do so, and team boss James Vowles explained his decision as follows: "Of course we could have tested at Silverstone as well. But we preferred a so-called shakedown in Bahrain."

That's brave: the teams usually prefer to run initial tests close to their race car factories so that they can react quickly to any problems.



James Vowles again: "We have been travelling to Silverstone for years. You can gain solid initial insights there. Or the weather is bad, you're driving around on wet tyres, it's pouring and windy, and the measurement material falls off the race car. Then you haven't learnt anything at all. So we said to ourselves - better to carry out the functional test in Bahrain."



Williams is also going its own way when it comes to using the film days. Two such days are available to each racing team when filming is carried out for marketing reasons, with a maximum running time of 200 kilometres per day (previously it was 100 km). Vowles: "We have saved one of the two days for later in the year."





