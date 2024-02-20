Peter Bayer (Racing Bulls): Success has many enviers

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says it is not fair that a company like Red Bull owns two GP racing teams. "That doesn't happen in any other sport." Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App RB, remains calm.

The racing team that Formula 1 fans knew for years as Toro Rosso and then AlphaTauri will compete as Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) from 2024. Doesn't roll off the tongue easily. Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Marko aptly calls the members of the second Red Bull GP racing team alongside Red Bull Racing the "Racing Bulls".

These Racing Bulls are not everyone's cup of tea. McLaren CEO Zak Brown has been focussing on the collaboration between Red Bull Racing and the Racing Bulls for months. The 52-year-old Californian criticises the fact that Red Bull has two voices in Formula 1 in this way, "which creates conflicts of interest. There is nothing like this in any other sport."

Brown continues: "We are now working under a cost cap. The FIA must ensure that we work completely fairly. If one company owns two racing teams, that can compromise the integrity of the sport. We really need to tackle this."

Peter Bayer from Vorarlberg, who, like Zak Brown, is 52 years old, remains calm. He has been hired by Red Bull as Managing Director of Racing Bulls, while Frenchman Laurent Mekies takes care of the sporting matters as Team Principal.



Peter Bayer knows that success has many enviers. As former Secretary General of the FIA, he has experienced what goes on in Paris. "The racing teams are under close scrutiny. Of course, Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB are cooperating, but within the bounds of what is permitted, and the regulations are very precise."



Under the name AlphaTauri, the racing team from Faenza had a difficult first part of the 2023 season. The team was in last place in the Constructors' Cup at times, "and if you're behind, nobody in the premier class cares," says Bayer. But then the second Red Bull team made considerable progress, ultimately finishing 8th in the championship. That made the competition sit up and take notice.



As far as the cooperation between Red Bull Racing and VCARB is concerned, the FIA's rule makers took a very close look at the Red Bull Racing RB20 and VCARB 01 models for the 2024 GP season, and there was nothing to criticise.





