David Coulthard: This is how Verstappen is prepared for 2024

David Coulthard was instrumental in the development of Red Bull Racing: The now 52-year-old Scot paved the way for engineering mastermind Adrian Newey to join RBR, and Coulthard was the first driver of the young racing team to appear on a podium, finishing third after the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix, fittingly wearing a Superman cape (RBR was promoting the new Superman film at the time).

Coulthard, runner-up in the 2001 World Championship behind Michael Schumacher and third overall in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2000, doesn't have to explain to anyone what makes the Red Bull Racing team tick. He is still closely associated with the team today and regularly sits in GP racing cars for demo drives.

The 13-time GP winner took part in the presentation of the new Red Bull Racing RB20 for the 2024 season. On the official Formula 1 website, Coulthard assesses the chances of Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez and Red Bull Racing as follows: "There were no unpleasant surprises during the first functional test at Silverstone. As I understand it, the technicians are very satisfied with the data obtained; we are talking about basic values in terms of cooling and sensor technology. Red Bull Racing therefore seems to be in a good position."



"Of course, nobody can buy anything for that. But at least it's reassuring. We'll only find out what's really going on in the final practice session for the Bahrain GP and then in the race."



"At the same time, we mustn't forget that this is the first version of the 2024 car. Evo parts will be fitted to the car during the tests and then again for the first GP weekend. And all these parts will make the car faster. The balance of power between the teams will constantly shift."



What does 246-time GP participant Coulthard expect from the 2024 season? "I'll be honest, I obviously don't have a crystal ball either. Ferrari had a fast car in qualifying last year, but they couldn't maintain that speed for the race. They have been working on that and it will be exciting to see what effect that has."



"McLaren and Mercedes have made significant progress over the course of the season. I'm also curious to see whether this trend will continue."





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format