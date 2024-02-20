Bahrain test: arithmetic work, tyre bluff, colourful fun

The ten Formula 1 racing teams only have three days to get their new racing cars ready for the world championship opener - on the same racetrack where testing takes place, the Bahrain International Circuit.

The engineers and drivers will only be able to learn something about the aerodynamics and the 2024 tyres if the mechanics work perfectly. Initially, the focus will be on comparing the aero values from the wind tunnel with the values from the racetrack. We therefore expect to make extensive use of large measuring grids.

We are often asked what these sometimes bizarre-looking grid constructions are all about, so we are happy to explain once again: the grids measure the air pressure and air flow in critical areas, for example in the turbulence around the wheels or at the inlet of the sidepods. The grilles are equipped with so-called Pitot tubes for this purpose.

The tube is named after the Frenchman Henri de Pitot (1695-1771), a hydraulic engineer and trained mathematician. He was fascinated by the currents in rivers and canals. It was previously assumed that the flow velocity of a body of water increased with depth. Henri de Pitot invented a device to measure this speed - the simple, ingenious device is called the Pitot tube after him, a straight or L-shaped tube open at one end to measure the total pressure of liquids or gases, in our case air. It is primarily used in aeroplanes and helicopters to measure speed, but also in Formula 1 racing cars.



Also an integral part of the small test ABC - FloViz. FloViz is an abbreviation for "flow visualisation". The use of this paste is relatively new in Formula 1: McLaren used the colour in public for the first time on the test track in 2010. It had already been used in the wind tunnels for some time. Why the late debut on the test track? Because not only their own technicians see the flow pattern, but also the suspicious eyes of the competition.



The paste must be fluid enough to be easy to apply and not drip. But it must also harden enough not to be completely smeared away by the airflow. The engineers know this: No matter how sophisticated the CFD programmes, no matter how state-of-the-art the wind tunnel - nothing can replace working on the track.



The procedure is always the same: a certain aerodynamic part, let's say a front wing, is smeared with the paste. The driver completes a lap. The colour smears according to the flow and dries out. In the pits, the specialists can then check whether the colour is as they had imagined. It doesn't always have to be green. Nicholas Latifi's Williams looked pretty wild two years ago in Spain - with a lot of yellow paint.



The times should be treated with caution, and not just because of the different programmes: as a rule of thumb, 10 kilos of fuel can make a difference of three tenths of a second on the track. No team knows exactly how much fuel their opponents are using.



Also distorting: Of course, the engine partners do not release the full power for a test.



And then, of course, there are the different tyre types at different times of the day.



As far as the tyres for the Bahrain test are concerned, Pirelli has five dry compounds in Bahrain:



C1: Hard compound without brackets, marked in white

C2: Second hardest compound, with brackets, marked in white

C3: Medium-hard compound with brackets, marked yellow

C4: Soft mixture, with brackets, marked red

C5: Softest compound, without brackets, marked red



The racing teams receive a total of 35 sets of dry tyres for testing. They proceed differently in terms of the number of desired compounds. Mercedes had the most medium-hard tyres provided (25), while McLaren and Alpine did not use soft Pirelli rollers at all.



For this reason alone, the test times in Bahrain will not provide a clear picture of the balance of power. What really matters in terms of speed would only come to light with an almost identical fuel load and the same tyres at full engine power at the same hour - and that will only happen in the final practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix.



Tyre sets for the 2024 Bahrain test

Red Bull Racing

C1: 6

C2: 5

C3: 20

C4: 4

C5: 0



Mercedes

C1: 2

C2: 2

C3: 25

C4: 4

C5: 2



Ferrari

C1: 4

C2: 4

C3: 10

C4: 6

C5: 2



McLaren

C1: 7

C2: 6

C3: 22

C4: 0

C5: 0



Aston Martin

C1: 6

C2: 4

C3: 23

C4: 2

C5: 0



Alpine

C1: 11

C2: 4

C3: 20

C4: 0

C5: 0



Williams

C1: 5

C2: 9

C3: 15

C4: 4

C5: 2



Racing Bulls (Visa Cash App RB)

C1: 4

C2: 4

C3: 21

C4: 6

C5: 0



Stake F1 (Sauber)

C1: 6

C2: 9

C3: 16

C4: 2

C5: 2



Haas

C1: 4

C2: 8

C3: 19

C4: 4

C5: 0





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format