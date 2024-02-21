Winter test Bahrain: How Verstappen, Alonso & Co drive
24 hours. That's all the Formula 1 teams have time to prepare for the Formula 1 season. The Bahrain International Circuit will host eight hours of racing on 23, 24 and 25 February, with a break for lunch.
The races will start at 8.00 a.m. (Bahrain 10.00 a.m.) European time, followed by an hour break at 12.00 p.m. and then continue from 1.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. (Bahrain 7.00 p.m.).
Most racing teams divide the work between the two drivers and switch during the lunch break. No rule without exception - world champion Max Verstappen is the only regular driver to spend the whole day in the car.
Red Bull Racing
Wednesday, 21 February: Max Verstappen
Thursday, 22 February: Sergio Pérez, then Verstappen
Friday, 23 February: Pérez
Mercedes
Wednesday, 21 February: George Russell
Thursday, 22 February: Lewis Hamilton
Friday, 23 February: Hamilton, then Russell
Ferrari
Wednesday, 21 February: Charles Leclerc, then Carlos Sainz
Thursday, 22 February: unconfirmed
Friday, 23 February: unconfirmed
McLaren
Wednesday, 21 February: Oscar Piastri, then Lando Norris
Thursday, 22 February: Piastri, then Norris
Friday, 23 February: Norris, then Piastri
Aston Martin
Wednesday, 21 February: Fernando Alonso, then Lance Stroll
Thursday, 22 February: Alonso, then Stroll
Friday, 23 February: Stroll, then Alonso
Alpine
Wednesday, 21 February: Esteban Ocon, then Pierre Gasly
Thursday, 22 February: Gasly, then Ocon
Friday, 23 February: Ocon, then Gasly
Williams
Wednesday, 21 February: Alex Albon, then Logan Sargeant
Thursday, 22 February: Sargeant
Friday, 23 February: Albon
Racing Bulls (Visa Cash App RB)
Wednesday, 21 February: Daniel Ricciardo, then Yuki Tsunoda
Thursday, 22 February: Tsunoda, then Ricciardo
Friday, 23 February: Ricciardo, then Tsunoda
Stake F1 Sauber
Wednesday, 21 February: Valtteri Bottas, then Guanyu Zhou
Thursday, 22 February: Zhou, then Bottas
Friday, 23 February: Bottas, then Zhou
Haas
Wednesday, 21 February: Kevin Magnussen, then Nico Hülkenberg
Thursday, 22 February: Hülkenberg, then Magnussen
Friday, 23 February: Magnussen, then Hülkenberg
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island
* in sprint format