Winter test Bahrain: How Verstappen, Alonso & Co drive

The wait is finally over: from 21 February, the three-day winter tests of the premier class will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit. All 20 drivers will be in action.

24 hours. That's all the Formula 1 teams have time to prepare for the Formula 1 season. The Bahrain International Circuit will host eight hours of racing on 23, 24 and 25 February, with a break for lunch.

The races will start at 8.00 a.m. (Bahrain 10.00 a.m.) European time, followed by an hour break at 12.00 p.m. and then continue from 1.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. (Bahrain 7.00 p.m.).

Most racing teams divide the work between the two drivers and switch during the lunch break. No rule without exception - world champion Max Verstappen is the only regular driver to spend the whole day in the car.

Red Bull Racing

Wednesday, 21 February: Max Verstappen

Thursday, 22 February: Sergio Pérez, then Verstappen

Friday, 23 February: Pérez

Mercedes

Wednesday, 21 February: George Russell

Thursday, 22 February: Lewis Hamilton

Friday, 23 February: Hamilton, then Russell



Ferrari

Wednesday, 21 February: Charles Leclerc, then Carlos Sainz

Thursday, 22 February: unconfirmed

Friday, 23 February: unconfirmed



McLaren

Wednesday, 21 February: Oscar Piastri, then Lando Norris

Thursday, 22 February: Piastri, then Norris

Friday, 23 February: Norris, then Piastri



Aston Martin

Wednesday, 21 February: Fernando Alonso, then Lance Stroll

Thursday, 22 February: Alonso, then Stroll

Friday, 23 February: Stroll, then Alonso



Alpine

Wednesday, 21 February: Esteban Ocon, then Pierre Gasly

Thursday, 22 February: Gasly, then Ocon

Friday, 23 February: Ocon, then Gasly



Williams

Wednesday, 21 February: Alex Albon, then Logan Sargeant

Thursday, 22 February: Sargeant

Friday, 23 February: Albon



Racing Bulls (Visa Cash App RB)

Wednesday, 21 February: Daniel Ricciardo, then Yuki Tsunoda

Thursday, 22 February: Tsunoda, then Ricciardo

Friday, 23 February: Ricciardo, then Tsunoda



Stake F1 Sauber

Wednesday, 21 February: Valtteri Bottas, then Guanyu Zhou

Thursday, 22 February: Zhou, then Bottas

Friday, 23 February: Bottas, then Zhou



Haas

Wednesday, 21 February: Kevin Magnussen, then Nico Hülkenberg

Thursday, 22 February: Hülkenberg, then Magnussen

Friday, 23 February: Magnussen, then Hülkenberg





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format