Bahrain test underway: A world champion has to watch

21 February at the Bahrain International Circuit: The first day of Formula 1 winter testing is underway, including Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso in the morning. Lewis Hamilton looks on.

The wait is finally over for Formula 1 fans: the first day of winter testing has begun at the Bahrain International Circuit, with racing taking place from 21 to 23 February.

The conditions are ideal: 22 degrees air temperature, the tarmac 28 degrees. Today, the maximum temperature in Bahrain is expected to be 26 degrees under a steel-blue sky.

In action on the first morning of testing are

Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes

George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15

Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault

Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari



If everything goes according to plan, only the 20 regular Formula 1 drivers will be on duty, but if someone should fall ill, these are the substitutes.



Most teams split the work: four hours for one driver in the morning, four hours in the afternoon for the other. World champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) and George Russell (Mercedes) will be in the car all day. This means that Lewis Hamilton is just a spectator on the first day.



First man on the track: Mercedes driver Russell, followed by two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso.



As always, wind is to be expected on the Bahrain International Circuit, which is light in the morning and picks up towards midday. Wind brings sand, and that brings problems



Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain



Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai *

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami *

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg *

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin *

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos *

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha *

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



* in sprint format