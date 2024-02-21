Bahrain: Verstappen 1st, who shines, who weakens

The first morning of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit is over. We tell you who has already shone at the Formula 1 winter tests and why; and we report on a few problem children.

I'm always amazed at how stable new Formula 1 cars are. In the past, the winter tests often had to be interrupted because the racing cars stopped left and right and parts broke in rows. Not so today. On the first morning of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, it took three and a half hours before the yellow flags waved, but the test did not have to be cancelled: Alex Albon put his Williams to one side, which smelled of engine damage.

Albon already had problems beforehand: a smoking front brake, then the adjustable rear wing was not working properly (the DRS, drag reduction system), and the Thai-Brit rumbled off the track, causing some air deflectors at the rear of his car to come off.

In addition, there was almost a collision between Albon and Alpine driver Esteban Ocon in turn 10 after a misunderstanding between the Londoner and the Frenchman.

George Russell was the first driver on the track, but then the shutter went down at Mercedes: A problem with the hybrid part of his engine. This is very annoying for the Englishman - because the pre-season preparation for each regular driver consists of just one and a half days.

After two and a half hours, Red Bull Racing took a longer break to rebuild the front and rear suspension on the RB20. At this point, Kevin Magnussen's Haas race car had been in the pits for a good hour due to problems with the petrol supply.



What can be determined in terms of competitiveness?



Sports car world champion Anthony Davidson (44), Sky GP expert and sim driver for Mercedes-Benz, was standing alongside the race track. The Englishman noticed: "Max Verstappen's new car seemed very sluggish, as Max Verstappen obviously always drove with a lot of petrol on board."



"Fernando Alonso's new Aston Martin makes the biggest impression on me at the moment. The car is very stable on the brakes, turns in crisply and seems to have a very stable rear end."



As is so often the case, the most interesting details in Formula 1 are hidden from view. Davidson knows: "Around 70 per cent of the downforce of a modern wing car is generated by the floor, and that is a part that is rarely seen. Everyone always talks about the shape of the sidepods, but what really matters is how efficiently the floor works."



Another small lap time comparison: The best time in the first free practice session for the Bahrain GP almost a year ago was 1:32.758 minutes, set by Mexican Sergio Pérez in the Red Bull Racing RB19. Verstappen has already beaten that after just one morning of testing. However, the Dutchman was briefly off the track in turn 4. On the GP weekend, this lap would have been cancelled.





Bahrain test 21 February, standings after 4 hours

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:32.548 min (66 laps)

2nd Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

3. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

4th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (56)

5th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

6th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:33.230 (47)

7th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (67)

8th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

9th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)