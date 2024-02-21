Nico Hülkenberg: Not yet in a bad mood at Haas

First appearance for Nico Hülkenberg at the tests in Bahrain. The German is relaxed despite the silly season and reveals that the new team principal has already changed things.

Nico Hülkenberg was in a good mood at the first official press conference of the new season. On Wednesday, at the start of the official test drives in Bahrain, he was not yet in the car at the time of the press conference.

"Well, the mood is always good at the start of a season, there are no bad days yet," joked the German: "Of course, we want to recover a little from last year and do better, especially on Sundays. Like everyone else, we've made some changes, improved some things on the car, hopefully."

It's his turn to take over the new Haas from Kevin Magnussen after the break in the afternoon, "and I'm obviously looking forward to seeing what I find," said Hülkenberg.

What is the first impression under the new team principal Ayao Komatsu? "He is a very familiar figure for the team. He's been there since day one, everyone knows him. He has made some changes, reorganised some things in the technical department. It will be interesting to see how it goes. I am optimistic that we can also improve on the technical side with some of the changes he will make. It's obviously up to us to do a better job than last year."

In addition to the "normal" season, there is also a special "silly season" due to the numerous expiring contracts. Hülkenberg is not fazed by this, even though he is one of those whose contract is coming to an end.

"It's no secret that many contracts expire. It's a natural process. You look at where you are, how you perform. We're experienced, it's not the first time we've been through this. I'm taking a relaxed approach and will see what opportunities arise or not," says Hülkenberg