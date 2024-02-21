Christian Klien (ServusTV): This is what the 2024 GP season will be like

It has been more than 13 years since Christian Klien, an Austrian, drove in a Formula 1 race - since Abu Dhabi 2010, Austrian fans have been waiting for a regular driver in the top class. Charlie Wurz, son of former GP driver Alex Wurz, is a possible and currently the only contender.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, Klien (now 41 years old), who will be covering twelve races as a GP expert for ServusTV 2024 together with Andrea Schlager, says what he thinks of the prospective Formula 3 driver Wurz Jr. and how he assesses the balance of power in Formula 1 ahead of the start in Bahrain on 2 March.

Klien from Vorarlberg believes: "The teams are moving even closer together. There will probably no longer be the kind of dominance that Verstappen and Red Bull Racing enjoyed last year. Max Verstappen said he could successfully defend the title even with ten wins."



The transfer of Hamilton to Ferrari in 2025 also surprised Klien: "The friendship between team boss Toto Wolff and Lewis may have suffered a rupture because Toto was presented with a fait accompli. On the other hand, the two have such a good relationship that Toto accepts the facts."



"I don't think the upcoming change will cause any major problems during the season. The two have achieved so much together that there shouldn't be any bad blood. Whenever a rider changes, at a certain point the rider is no longer involved in future developments, that's normal. The question for me is whether Lewis will take important Mercedes people with him to Ferrari. In any case, the early announcement of the change was unusual."



With regard to the succession, Klien expects a cautious approach: "Mercedes will not immediately decide on a successor. They will take their time to see how the great talent Kimi Antonelli develops, but I can't imagine that the 17-year-old will be in the running as early as 2025. I can rather imagine Fernando Alonso as an interim solution until Antonelli is ready for Formula 1."



Klien thinks about the situation of Carlos Sainz, who will lose his seat at Ferrari because of Hamilton: "Carlos is a very good driver, he will explore his options. He will certainly get good offers."



Fernando Alonso (42) recently said that he could drive in Formula 1 until 48 or perhaps 50. Klien believes this is entirely possible: "It's probably like Fernando says. Alonso is highly motivated and in top physical condition. You can train for the enormous strain of centrifugal forces. The mental attitude has to be right, then driving at this age at a high level is certainly possible."



And what about the next generation of Formula 1 drivers from Austria? The 49-time GP participant Christian Klien continues: "Charlie Wurz is facing a landmark year in Formula 3, he is now in the sights of Formula 1. He has an excellent coach in his father Alex. If he proves himself in Formula 3, the logical step is Formula 2, and then he should find a place in the junior programme of an F1 team. But the performance has to be right for that. Getting into Formula 1 with money alone won't work out for Wurz, and Alex certainly doesn't want that either."



Regarding the new management of Racing Bulls (ex-AlphaTauri) with his Vorarlberg compatriot Peter Bayer as CEO in combination with Team Principal Laurent Mekies, Klien says: "This is a management duo that can lead Racing Bulls to success again. The fact that many technical departments are now based in England, close to the sister team, is an advantage because many top engineers are based in England and do not want to relocate to Italy. Franz Tost, who has been in charge of the team for many years, had already set the course for this. The team will certainly make progress."



Finally, Klien points out: "The best car alone is no guarantee. The driver must also be able to control it. What was so easy for Max Verstappen in 2023 was often complicated for Sergio Pérez. So the combination has to work."



ServusTV will once again share the live broadcasts of the record 24-race 2024 Formula 1 season with ORF. When ORF broadcasts, Klien will be in the Salzburg studio as a commentator for Servus TV's ReLive programme, where the entire team will remain unchanged with presenter Andreas Gröbl and the other experts Mathias Lauda, Philipp Eng and Vorarlberg technician Philipp Brändle.