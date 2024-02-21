Daniel Ricciardo (Racing Bulls): "I'm so greedy"

Australian Daniel Ricciardo (34) could hardly wait to get behind the wheel of his new GP racing car. "I marvelled at myself a little over the winter, how eager I am to get to work."

It was a strange Formula 1 winter break for 239-time GP participant Daniel Ricciardo: "It didn't feel like a break at all. Because my 2023 season was so unusual that I didn't need a break."

Let's take a quick look back: Red Bull was not satisfied with Nyck de Vries' performance at AlphaTauri in the first half of the 2023 season and therefore put Red Bull Racing reserve driver Ricciardo in the Dutchman's car, starting in Hungary.

But in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Ricciardo suffered several fractures in his left wrist when he tried to avoid the McLaren of his Australian compatriot Oscar Piastri, which went off track.

The enforced break lasted until the US GP in Austin (Texas), and in Mexico Ricciardo boldly boasted with the top drivers: "That was my best performance of 2023, which also gave me confidence that I'm still fully capable of doing it. Coming back halfway through the season and then having to take another break gave me a strange feeling. I wasn't tired at the end of the year. As far as I was concerned, I could have carried on straight away."



In the meantime, Red Bull has given the AlphaTauri racing team a makeover - the team will operate as Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) in 2024; Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko aptly calls them the "Racing Bulls". A spirit of optimism in Faenza.



Daniel Ricciardo has never made a secret of it: "I want to perform so well here that I push myself when it comes to a place at Red Bull Racing." He has won seven of his eight GP victories there and finished third in the 2014 and 2016 World Championships.



"Returning to RBR is the bigger picture," says Ricciardo. "But to be honest, I'm not thinking about that at the moment. I want to concentrate fully on my work at Racing Bulls now, there's no point me dreaming about RBR. My contribution last year was appreciated, I want to continue to be involved here. I was constantly on the phone during the winter. I was a bit amazed at myself, how eager I am to work and to drive. For me, that's the unmistakable sign that I'm ready for the season."



Ricciardo took the new race car to the Bahrain International Circuit on the afternoon of 21 February: "Winter testing is extremely important, because once the races start, you are at such a high pace that you almost run out of time for certain things. The tests give you the chance to set the tone for the whole season without the pressure of the race weekend."