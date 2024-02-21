Bahrain, Day 1: Verstappen in front, Ricciardo shines

The first day of winter testing at the Bahrain International Circuit is over. The impression is growing stronger: if you want to win in 2024, you have to find a way past Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing.

Of course, this is just the first day of Formula 1 winter testing. Of course, testing and a GP weekend are two different things.

But almost nobody in the paddock will disagree when we say that if you want to win races next season, you have to find a way past champion Max Verstappen and constructors' trophy winner Red Bull Racing.

The Dutchman has made a strong impression, mostly on medium-hard tyre compounds and with plenty of fuel on board. And Red Bull Racing is not staying on the beaten track: The course has been set for an extremely clever side-box concept that will be impossible for the opposition to copy - because the entire chassis/engine architecture will have to be rebuilt.

After the lunch break, eight out of ten teams changed drivers: Carlos Sainz came in for Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, Lance Stroll for Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin, Lando Norris for Oscar Piastri at McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo for Yuki Tsunoda at Racing Bulls, Guanyu Zhou for Valtteri Bottas at Sauber, Logan Sargeant for Alex Albon at Williams, Pierre Gasly for Esteban Ocon at Alpine, Nico Hülkenberg for Kevin Magnussen at Haas - only Mercedes (George Russell) and Red Bull Racing (Max Verstappen) left the same drivers in the car as in the morning. Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Pérez will have to wait until 22 February.

At the start of the afternoon (15.00 in Bahrain, 13.00 in Europe), driving activity was limited. Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich: "The track has warmed up to almost 40 degrees and the wind has picked up. Therefore, the findings are less meaningful."



Nevertheless, Mercedes took to the track. A good hour had been lost in the morning due to a problem with the hybrid part of the engine. George Russell tried to make up time.



Also on track early: Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari, his car peppered with enormous measuring rakes at the rear.



Meanwhile, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen spoke to journalists about the VF-24 car: "First impressions are positive, the car feels better. Our focus is on better handling of the tyres."



Lando Norris had to be patient, the Englishman lost almost an hour as the McLaren mechanics searched for a defect and had to remove the floor of the car.



At Williams, there was a problem with the fuel pump at the end of the morning of testing with Alex Albon, and the engine was switched off to be on the safe side. Alex Albon: "The car feels good. We had a car that was very fast on the straights in 2023, but there were some areas that needed improvement - slow corners like in Monaco didn't suit the car, nor did long, fast corners, and the car wasn't good enough on the brakes. I have the impression that we have improved in this area with the 2024 car. The car balance is good."



Stability is less good: Logan Sargeant had to pit the car in the afternoon due to a problem with a drive shaft. Williams team boss James Vowles: "I'd rather have problems during testing than later on the first GP weekend." Earlier, the US American had spun spectacularly, but without stopping.



Carlos Sainz let the Ferrari fly, with less fuel on board than Verstappen: second-best time. Shortly afterwards, Lando Norris in the McLaren achieved what Sainz had narrowly missed - beating Verstappen's time.



Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou confirmed the solid impression made by Valtteri Bottas in the new Sauber racing car. The Finn says: "This is definitely a better car than the C43, the car is much more stable and faster on the straights. Now it's all about realising the potential of this car."



Verstappen corrected the picture after six of the eight hours of testing: 1:31.662 minutes, easily eight tenths of a second faster than Norris. Okay, the champion laid out the racing line a little generously in turn 4, but that is not penalised in testing.



Half an hour before the end of the session, Max went one better - three tenths of a second faster, 1:31.344 minutes, more than a second quicker than Lando Norris. The car handles like a board in the corners.



Strong performance from Daniel Ricciardo: fourth on the day for the Racing Bulls, in the new Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) car. The eight-time GP winner has big plans for 2024 https://www.speedweek.com/formel1/news/219265/Daniel-Ricciardo-(Racing-Bulls)-I-am-so-greedy.html.



The Australian experienced a moment of shock shortly before the end: the left rear-view mirror on Lance Stroll's Aston Martin flew off, Ricciardo was able to take evasive action at the last second, but Hülkenberg, who was following behind, crashed into the carbon fibre part.





Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)



Not in action until 22 February:

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes W15

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT