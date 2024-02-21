George Russell (Mercedes): W15 more pleasant to drive

George Russell was satisfied with the first day in the Mercedes W15 at the tests for the new Formula 1 season in Bahrain. The Brit's initial feeling is right.

George Russell sat in the Mercedes W15 for a total of 122 laps. Team Principal Toto Wolff had declared on the first day of testing in Bahrain that the dynamics and morale within the team were right, despite Lewis Hamilton's definite switch to Ferrari.

On Wednesday, it was up to Russell to take the W15 out for its first dance. The Briton lined up in twelfth place with a time of 1:34.109 minutes.

"It was great to see the W15 in action for the first time today. From the first moment we felt we had a good base," he said. Now it's time for the usual data evaluation, he announced, but at the same time emphasised that it's not about results.

"We ended the day in a pretty good position and can build on that over the next two days. We will focus on maximising mileage to learn, rather than chasing an optimum sweet spot with the car," said Russell.

What Wolff will be pleased to hear: "Overall, the W15 feels more comfortable to drive than last year's car."

We know that it's not the feel that counts, but the speed, says Russell, "nevertheless, today was about learning and not about chasing performance. We are focussing on ourselves in this test and we will only see where we stand compared to the others next week." Then the new Formula 1 season begins in Bahrain.

On Thursday, Russell's team-mate Hamilton will sit in the W15 for the first time.

Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)



Not in action until 22 February:

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes W15

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT