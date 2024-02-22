Racing legend Niki Lauda and the journalist newcomer

My stomach always clenches when every third-rate actor on television is labelled a "star" or a one-hit wonder from these unspeakable reality formats. The term star is used so lightly that its scent of exclusivity has long since evaporated.

For me, a star is a person who is known worldwide because they have achieved something truly extraordinary - call me old-fashioned if you like. Niki Lauda had all the qualities of a global star and then took it up a few notches. The Viennese would have turned 75 on 22 February 2024, but unfortunately fate had other plans. The world lost the three-time Formula 1 champion on 20 May 2019.

Most people remember Niki Lauda's fiery accident at the Nürburgring in 1976, his three world championship titles (1975, 1977, 1984), his switch from Ferrari to Brabham (the great Enzo called him a Judas who sold himself for a salami) and his first retirement from Formula 1 in typical Lauda style: he turned round and left. To put it bluntly: "I no longer wanted to drive in circles."

People remember Lauda, the aviation entrepreneur, including his darkest hour when one of his Boeing 767-300ERs crashed in western Thailand. With his characteristic tenacity, Niki proved that something unexpected happened during the climb - the thrust reverser in one engine activated. Boeing had to make six changes to the thrust reverser system.



As an entrepreneur, Niki Lauda was like the racing driver Lauda: focussed, even unpleasant things were brought to the table mercilessly, consistently and disarmingly honestly. The Americans call such people "no bullshit guys". Lauda didn't have to make anyone feel stupid; charm was quickly overshadowed by candour.



The most heart-wrenching moments in Niki Lauda's life are well documented, both the highs and the lows. I would rather tell a little story that says a lot about the character of the 25-time GP winner.





Awe, fascination, disbelief, nervousness

At the beginning of the 1980s, I was a greenhorn journalist who had experienced his first hill climbs as a youngster in Switzerland, which ignited my racing fever. And then I stood in a Formula 1 paddock at a test, surrounded by drivers I had only known from television years before. I didn't know which feeling was stronger - awe, fascination, disbelief, nervousness.



In the so-called good old days, not everything was good. But things were certainly less complicated in Formula 1 than they are today. At a modern winter test like the one in Bahrain these days, the drivers usually only turn up for group discussions, guarded suspiciously by a media delegate. Conversations are recorded, time slots are kept to the second. There is hardly a driver who would rebel against this incapacitation. Most steering wheel artists seem to be happy to crawl back into the race transporter once these compulsory exercises have been completed.



Back then, it went something like this: if an engine blew up or a gearbox crumbled (both of which happened more frequently back then), the driver would shrug his shoulders and stand on the pit wall - to watch his opponents at work or to chat with a colleague who also had an enforced break. The drivers were open, approachable, normal, not a media obstructionist in sight.



My great plan was to talk to Niki Lauda and Alain Prost.



The two-time champion Lauda in his second Formula 1 career, now with McLaren, and the up-and-coming Prost as a Renault driver and the hope of the whole of France. As Alain - clearly not overly busy - stood around the pits, I approached cautiously and spoke to him.



I introduced myself and politely asked when he might have five or ten minutes for me. In his nasal Frenglish, Prost replied, after scrutinising me from top to bottom as if I had come to the opera in a diving suit: "I'm extremely busy at the moment. I have a very important meeting with my technicians in a moment. Why don't you come back later?"



Good, I thought, obviously Mr Prost has more important things to do than talk to a young reporter he doesn't know, I understand. I asked McLaren about Niki Lauda, but nobody seemed to know where the Austrian was.





So much for Alain Prost

I went for a walk and turned the corner thirty minutes later when I caught Prost in his important meeting: he was playing cards with his mates under the awning of the Renault camper (note: no motorhomes back then). I was very disappointed and made a little mental note about his character.



Shortly afterwards, Niki Lauda came over. I tried my luck again. The Viennese replied: "Well, I have to go into the pits now to check something on the car, but come back in thirty minutes."



That sounded familiar, but I was back after twenty minutes, after all I am Swiss. Lauda stepped out of the pits right on time, waved me over, and there we were back at the camper, but not under Renault yellow, but under McLaren white and red.



We sat down, someone from McLaren offered me a mineral water, and I was blown away by the patience and detail with which Niki Lauda answered my questions.



Lauda was completely open, profound and humorous, interspersing an anecdote every now and then. What should have been ten minutes turned into an hour. I have never forgotten how much time a world champion took for a young man. Alain Prost from Renault, opposite, occasionally looks up from the cards, mildly irritated.



Formula 1 is a world in which people are usually quickly forgotten. Many professionals decide that they are no longer in the mood for travelling circuses, or their time limit on earth expires, unfathomably. This sport is a constant lurch forwards, there is rarely time to reflect.



But the stars who shine brightest are never forgotten.



Because Niki Lauda was more than a star - he remains a legend.