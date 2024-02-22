Consolidation? Aston Martin and Alonso want more

After a strong year, Aston Martin is hoping for further success, possibly even its first victory. Fernando Alonso believes his team is well prepared.

Aston Martin got off to a good start in the Formula 1 tests in Bahrain. Fernando Alonso was in the car for the morning session before being replaced by his team-mate Lance Stroll.

"Everything went well and Fernando was very happy with how it went," said Krack. Alonso completed 77 laps on the first day of testing in Sakhir, setting the fastest time of the morning and finishing in eighth place. Stroll completed 53 laps and set the sixth-fastest time.

"It's important that you have a good feeling at the start, that you can drive a lot of laps without making big mistakes and that everything works as planned," said Krack: "We were able to complete the programme without any problems. We have parts to test today and the remaining days. We are already taking the first steps," said the team boss.

During the press conference, Krack was also asked whether 2024 would be a year of consolidation for Aston Martin. He couldn't really relate to the term.

"Consolidation? We want more progress, more points, more podiums, the first win, but I don't think there is consolidation in Formula 1. Our structure is developing dynamically, you look at how you can improve everything, every minute, that's not the right word in Formula 1, really," said Krack.

Alonso, who finished fourth overall last year with 206 points and finished on the podium eight times, is "confident" that things are moving forward. "Otherwise I wouldn't have been able to sleep in the last two months. We've tried a lot of things and made a lot of changes to understand the problems and the direction and paths we need to take with the car this year."

According to Alonso, the aim is to improve some of the weak points that were seen during the development of the car last year. He hopes that the team has learnt from the part of the season where they went in the wrong direction with the development of the car.

"Hopefully we have taken the knowledge and lessons learnt from last year's difficulties for the 24 car and we will see the result. I think we have made a good step forward this winter, maybe not as big as last year, because last year the starting base was very poor. And this year, the starting base was already very strong last year."

In action on 22 February

Red Bull Racing: Sergio Pérez, then Max Verstappen

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc, then Carlos Sainz

McLaren: Oscar Piastri, then Lando Norris

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso, then Lance Stroll

Alpine: Pierre Gasly, then Esteban Ocon

Williams: Logan Sargeant

Racing Bulls (Visa Cash App RB): Yuki Tsunoda, then Daniel Ricciardo

Stake F1 Sauber: Guanyu Zhou, then Valtteri Bottas

Haas: Nico Hülkenberg, then Kevin Magnussen





Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)