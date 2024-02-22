Bahrain test, day 2: Leclerc in front, Pérez on fire

The old racing rule of thumb still applies: if you want to finish first, you have to finish first. On the first day of winter testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, the new Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT proved to be the fastest car, driven by champion Max Verstappen.

On the second day, the Mexican Sergio Pérez sat in the car, or rather: he had to get out again straight away. The 2023 world championship runner-up brought his RB20 back to the pits with a burning front right brake, whereupon the hard-working RBR mechanics got to work. The six-time GP winner lost more than thirty minutes of driving time.

Numerous cars returned at the start of the second day with voluminous measuring rakes and FloViz-covered racers, read again what the racing teams are aiming for here.



How fast will Formula 1 be in 2024? Sports car world champion Anthony Davidson, now GP expert for our British colleagues at Sky: "I'd say half a second faster than a year ago at the Bahrain International Circuit. And we're only at the beginning of the work."



Charles Leclerc deposited an initial scent mark in the Ferrari, but with 1:31.822 minutes he was a good half a second slower than world champion Max Verstappen on 21 February. The Italians then placed ballast on the floor of the car to see what effect this would have on the handling of the new Ferrari.



The Racing Bulls (officially Visa Cash App RB) and Williams experimented with different front wing settings. Williams driver Logan Sargeant had a monumental spin on Wednesday, but the US-American was able to catch his racer in time to avoid contact with the guardrail.



Sargeant will be in the Williams for the whole day on 22 February, so the Floridian will have completed his Bahrain test work this evening. On 23 February, the Thai-Brit Alex Albon will be in the Williams.



Incidentally, this morning of testing in Bahrain will last ten minutes longer - the FIA wants to carry out a safety car test at the end of the first four hours. As usual, German Bernd Mayländer is at the wheel of the zebra-look Aston Martin.



The stability of the cars is remarkable. On 21 February, the entire field covered more than 21 GP distances (more than 1200 laps), the Haas team was the most hard-working with 148 laps, while Williams came last with only 61 laps.



Fernando Alonso tried out various rear wing versions with the Aston Martin AMR24.



Alpine initially concentrated on endurance runs this morning with plenty of fuel on board and with hard Pirelli tyres. Pierre Gasly has his hands full with the sluggishly reacting car.



Lewis Hamilton started his work with the Mercedes W15 on the Bahrain International Circuit, and the lap times have not yet got the fans out of their seats. The car is not as good as the racers from Red Bull Racing or Aston Martin. Mercedes is also trialling two versions of the rear wing.





Bahrain test 22 February, standings after two hours

1st Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:31.750 (29 laps)

2nd Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.328 (23)

3rd Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:32.578 (30)

4th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.053 (19)

5th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.715 (33)

6th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:33.804 (24)

7th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.222 (27)

8th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:37.534 (21)

9th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:38.706 (23)

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:40.323 (15)





Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)