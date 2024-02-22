Bahrain Day 2: Sainz ahead of Pérez, Red Bull Racing cool

The second day of Formula 1 winter testing at the Bahrain International Circuit is over. On 22 February, Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen showed us where the journey could take us in 2024 with an overwhelming performance.

One day later, with Sergio Pérez at the wheel of the Red Bull Racing RB20, it looks comparably pleasing, problems with stability (brakes, electrics) aside - second place. The best time on the second day of testing was snatched by Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari, who pulverised Max Verstappen's best time from Wednesday. This was to be expected: the track was building up more grip and the Spaniard was on softer tyres than Pérez.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner is satisfied. The Englishman summarises: "We are now very limited in terms of testing. So it's very important that you make the most of the limited time."

"We had an encouraging start to winter testing with Max. We were able to complete a lot of laps and the reliability was good. The car behaved as we had expected. It turned out that the data from the wind tunnel and the simulation correspond to the values that can be measured on the racetrack. That is fundamental to success."



"Max had an enjoyable day and was correspondingly satisfied. He is driving a car that consistently continues the ideas of the RB19, but we have also incorporated fresh ideas that we hope will make life difficult for our opponents."



"Even though we were very satisfied on Wednesday, we've been in this business too long to jump to conclusions about the balance of power. We don't know what fuel load our rivals have been travelling with, and we don't know their engine settings either. At this stage of pre-season preparation, it's better to concentrate fully on our own work."



"Nevertheless, we know: We have a decent car. The drivers like the handling and are impressed with how the car reacts to changes in the set-up. And I'm pleased that our engineers had the courage to break new ground."



Commenting on Ferrari's best time on Thursday with Carlos Sainz, his team-mate Charles Leclerc said: "My first impressions are that we are doing better in terms of tyre wear, which gives me confidence for the 2024 season. But to be honest, what Red Bull Racing showed on 21 February with Max Verstappen was very impressive. Not just because of Max's best time. He also put in some very strong endurance runs. For me, they are still ahead."



Sainz treated himself to two sets of the soft C4 tyres, which will not be used at all on the Bahrain GP weekend. It's more about getting a feel for the car with little fuel in the tank and tyres that grip well.



Williams is in the midfield, but still has problems: this time a problem with the brake-by-wire (the electrically controlled brake). Today Logan Sargeant sat in the car all day, and on 23 February it will be the turn of Alex Albon from London. He said today: "The car is so radically different in its characteristics that it almost feels like I've changed racing teams."



The problem with the drainage grille meant that numerous drivers were unable to complete a fast lap in the morning, which distorted the picture. The fact remains that we will only see the real balance of power in the final practice session for the Bahrain GP on 1 March.





Bahrain test 22 February

1st Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:29.921 (84 laps)

2nd Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:30.679 (129)

3rd Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:31.066 (123)

4th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:31.256 (52)

5th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:31.361 (88)

6th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:31.750 (54)

7th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:32.029 (96)

8th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.199 (78)

9th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:32.227 (97)

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.328 (35)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:32.578 (43)

12th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.053 (31)

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.715 (38)

14th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:33.804 (33)

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24 Ferrari, 1:36.611 (93)

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:37.509 (31)

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:38.074 (40)

Not back in action until 22 February:

Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes

Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT







Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)



