Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): Please end the Hamilton issue

The big topic at Ferrari during the winter tests at the Bahrain International Circuit is not the new SF-24 racing car, but Lewis Hamilton's contract. Team boss Fred Vasseur is slightly annoyed.

Rarely before has a Formula 1 contract made such headlines: at the end of January, it was announced that superstar Lewis Hamilton would be leaving Mercedes to drive a Ferrari from 2025.

Naturally, the sensational transfer is discussed when Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur answers questions from journalists. The Frenchman reacted somewhat thin-skinned: "We have to put the subject of Hamilton to bed, please. We should now concentrate fully on the upcoming 2024 GP season. I will be happy to talk about Hamilton when the 2025 season approaches."

"Of course it's good for us to know what our future looks like. But for me, the focus is now on the year with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz."

"Nobody can sugarcoat the fact that we had a difficult year in 2023. But I think it was a difficult season for everyone - with the exception of Red Bull Racing."



"I realise that Ferrari will have to take a big step if we want to catch up with the leader. But what encourages us is that we made considerable progress during the 2023 season, and we need to build on that in 2024."



"Ultimately, it's quite simple in Formula 1: If you feel satisfied with your situation, you're as good as done. Instead, you have to go to work with the mindset that you have to constantly improve - emphasising strengths and eliminating weaknesses. You can't let up for a moment."



Long-standing Formula 1 technicians like Pat Symonds believe that the field will move closer together against the backdrop of stable regulations. Fred Vasseur has to smile a little: "Move closer together? Does that also apply to Red Bull Racing? I don't know. I rather think that RBR's pursuers will be even closer together. That doesn't make our task any easier."





Bahrain test 22 February

1st Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:29.921 (84 laps)

2nd Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:30.679 (129)

3rd Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:31.066 (123)

4th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:31.256 (52)

5th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:31.361 (88)

6th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:31.750 (54)

7th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:32.029 (96)

8th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.199 (78)

9th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:32.227 (97)

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.328 (35)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:32.578 (43)

12th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.053 (31)

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.715 (38)

14th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:33.804 (33)

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24 Ferrari, 1:36.611 (93)

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:37.509 (31)

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:38.074 (40)

Not back in action until 22 February:

Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes

Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT





Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)