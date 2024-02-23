Sergio Pérez: "Red Bull Racing's lead is deceptive"

World champion Max Verstappen dominated the opposition on the first day of winter testing at the Bahrain International Circuit. His Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Pérez believes: "It's not that simple."

How strong is constructors' trophy winner Red Bull Racing really? Three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen left the competition far behind on the first day of testing in the premier class, but things looked a little different on the second day of winter testing under Sergio Pérez.

"Checo" Pérez, six-time GP winner and runner-up in the 2023 World Championship, believes: "I think the field is closer together than it currently appears. Even though I have to admit - I hardly had a chance to take a look at the competition."

"I reckon we'll get a better picture on the third day of testing. But even then, it's still not clear where the journey will take us. We probably won't know until a week from now, when qualifying and the first race take place here in Bahrain."

But what Pérez does know: "This car is a step forward, no question about it. Findings here are never easy to categorise because the track changes in terms of track temperature and because the wind is always changing direction. But if I listen to my gut and categorise the driving experience, then we are on the right track."



On 23 February, the Bahrain International Circuit will be in action:

Sergio Pérez, then Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

Lewis Hamilton, then George Russell (Mercedes)

Carlos Sainz, then Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Lando Norris, then Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

Lance Stroll, then Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

Esteban Ocon, then Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Alex Albon (Williams)

Daniel Ricciardo, then Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls)

Valtteri Bottas, then Guanyu Zhou (Stake F1 Sauber)

Kevin Magnussen, then Nico Hülkenberg (Haas)





Bahrain test 22 February

1st Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:29.921 (84 laps)

2. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:30.679 (129)

3rd Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:31.066 (123)

4th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:31.256 (52)

5th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:31.361 (88)

6th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:31.750 (54)

7th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:32.029 (96)

8th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.199 (78)

9th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:32.227 (97)

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.328 (35)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:32.578 (43)

12th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.053 (31)

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.715 (38)

14th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:33.804 (33)

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24 Ferrari, 1:36.611 (93)

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:37.509 (31)

17th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:38.074 (40)

Not back in action until 22 February:

Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes

Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT





Bahrain test 21 February

1st Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing RB20-Honda RBPT, 1:31.344 min (142 laps)

2nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:32.484 (72)

3rd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari SF-24, 1:32.584 (69)

4th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:32.599 (51)

5th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:32.805 (60)

6th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.007 (53)

7th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari SF-24, 1:33.247 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin AMR24-Mercedes, 1:33.385 (77)

9th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren MCL38-Mercedes, 1:33.658 (57)

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:33.871 (62)

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:33.882 (21)

12th George Russell (GB), Mercedes W15, 1:34.109 (121)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), VCARB 01-Honda RBPT, 1:34.136 (64)

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kick-Sauber C44-Ferrari, 1:34.431 (68)

15th Alex Albon (T), Williams FW46-Mercedes, 1:34.587 (40)

16th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine A524-Renault, 1:34.677 (60)

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.692 (66)

18th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas VF-24-Ferrari, 1:35.906 (81)