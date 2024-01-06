One week before the start of the season: the calendar is ready!

From Mexico City to the finale in London in ten stops: this is what the racing calendar of the electric racing series looks like in detail.

It was a back and forth until the very end. The calendar is now official just one week before the start of season ten of the Formula E World Championship (13 January, Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City). The E-Prix in Hyderabad - where the electric series made its debut in India in 2023 - on 10 February, which was planned as the fourth round, has been cancelled without replacement. The reason given by the Formula E organisers (FEO): The city administration of Hyderabad and the Telangana Provincial Economic Development Corporation had breached the contract. Formula E is considering how to proceed and reserves the right to react accordingly - in other words, it will soon go to court.

"We are extremely disappointed for the large motorsport fan community in India," explained FE co-founder and Managing Director Alberto Longo. According to the new CEO of Formula E, Jeff Dodds, the premiere last year brought Hyderabad a return on investment of 84 million dollars (U.S.). The political balance of power in Telangana changed in December, with the new government apparently no longer wanting to fulfil the multi-year contract or not in the form in which it had been drawn up. The Hyderabad E-Prix would have been the only race with FIA World Championship status in India this year.

16 races at 10 locations

The tenth season will therefore comprise 16 rounds at ten venues, with double-header events in Diriyah (Saudi Arabia, end of January), Misano in April, Berlin and Shanghai in May, Portland in June and London for the finale in July.

The changes for season nine in 2023 are the switch in Italy from the EUR City in Rome to Misano (after criticism of the circuit, which was apparently no longer suitable for the Gen3 cars), the premieres of Tokyo and Sao Paulo and the return of a Chinese venue with Shanghai, where, as in Mexico and Monaco, the F1 circuit will be used with an adapted track layout.

All Formula E 2024 races will be broadcast live on ServusTV. In Austria on the linear channel ServusTV and on the streaming platform ServusTV On; in Germany, the ServusTV broadcast will be shown linearly on DF1 and digitally on ServusTV On, DF1 and via SPEEDWEEK.COM and ServusTV Motorsport on MagentaTV .Andreas Gröbl and Daniel Goggi will take turns commentating.

The calendar:

13 January: Mexico City

26/27 January: Diriyah

16 March: Sao Paulo Sambadrome

30 March: Tokyo

13/14 April: Misano

27 April: Monaco

11/12 May: Berlin Tempelhof

25/26 May: Shanghai Int. Circuit

29/30 June: Portland (Oregon)

20/21 July: London ExCeL