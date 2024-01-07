Driver line-up season ten: seven champions, one rookie

In the Formula 1 field this year - as before - there are three world champions (Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso), but in the FIA Formula E World Championship there are seven (out of 22 drivers). Only one driver, Jean-Éric Vergne, has already won a Formula E season twice, while Sébastien Buemi, Antonio Felix da Costa, Nyck de Vries, Jake Dennis, Lucas di Grassi and Stoffel Vandoorne have each been crowned champion once.

The veterans will be joined in the field of the tenth season of the electric series, which begins in Mexico City on Saturday, by a single rookie: Indian Jehan Daruvala, who has raced in Formula 2 for the past four years (twice seventh and twelfth respectively, four wins). The ex-Red Bull junior was a test driver for Mahindra in 2023 and had one practice outing, but he will make his race debut this week for Maserati as the new team-mate of German-Austrian Max Günther. At 25, Daruvala is the third youngest driver (after Sascha Fenestraz and Dan Ticktum, who are one year younger). Speaking of age: there are no youngsters like in other series in Formula E, the average age of the field is 30.23 years. However, the "senior" driver, Lucas di Grassi, is 39 years old and therefore a little younger than F1 oldie Alonso (42).

There was only one name change among the teams before season ten: Nio (since season three, previously NextEV or China Racing) became ERT (for Electric Racing Team). The team principal (Alex Hui) and the drivers (Sergio Sette Camara, Dan Ticktum) remained the same, and the team is the only one to build its own powertrain without being affiliated to a major car manufacturer.

High density of works teams

TAG Porsche (continuing with da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein) and DS Penske (Vergne, Vandoorne) are the only teams apart from ERT to have made no changes to their drivers. The most spectacular change after season nine was that of Nick Cassidy from Envision to Jaguar, where he will form a "New Zealand national team" with Mitch Evans. Veteran Sam Bird had to leave Jaguar, last year's narrowly beaten title favourites, after a number of incidents and docked with Neom McLaren-Nissan as a replacement for René Rast and is Jake Hughes' new colleague. Defending champion Jake Dennis has Norman Nato as his team-mate at Andretti-Porsche in place of André Lotterer, who is concentrating on the WEC. Nato's successor at Nissan is Oliver Rowland, an old acquaintance in this team.

Mahindra has completely reorganised itself after a disappointing ninth season: Ex-champion Nyck de Vries, who was booted out of Formula 1, is celebrating a comeback in the electric series alongside Edo Mortara (most recently Maserati). At Envision Virgin, Robin Frijns (most recently Abt Cupra) replaces Cassidy alongside Buemi. Finally, the Allgäu-based squad will see the return of Lucas di Grassi as Nico Müller's partner.

Of the 22 current drivers, no fewer than 16 have already won races, which speaks for the balance of the series. The record holder is di Grassi (115), just ahead of Buemi and Vergne (114 each) and Bird and da Costa (112 each). The most victories went to di Grassi and Buemi (13 each) ahead of Vergne and Bird (eleven each) and Evans (ten).

Bird, di Grassi and Buemi in particular, who all took part in the first E-Prix in Beijing on 13 September 2014, have shown perseverance and tenacity.

All Formula E 2024 races will be broadcast live on ServusTV. In Austria on the linear channel ServusTV and on the streaming platform ServusTV On; in Germany, the ServusTV broadcast will be shown linearly on DF1 and digitally on ServusTV On, df1.de and via SPEEDWEEK.COM and ServusTV Motorsport on MagentaTV .Andreas Gröbl and Daniel Goggi take turns commentating.