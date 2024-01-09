Ahead of season ten: what is the current state of Formula E?

Initially ridiculed, Formula E has firmly established itself in the motorsport calendar. The trend is moving from the former city circuits to races on permanent tracks.

When Spanish businessman, ex-politician and racing team co-owner Alejandro Agag launched Formula E in 2014 with the strong support of then FIA President Jean Todt, he was widely ridiculed. The chances of survival for purely battery-electric monoposti with many standard parts and races in city centres seemed questionable to obscure for many.

Formula E made it through its first decade. "Many people didn't believe we would make it through these first few years," said Agag not so long ago. Michael Andretti, the motorsport multinational (and boss of current world champion Jake Dennis), once explained to me why he was involved in this uncharted territory right from the start: "When I was looking for the first partners and trying to explain Formula E to them, many asked me: Hey, what have you been smoking?" Andretti persevered. And made a champion with a Porsche drive.

By season 5 at the latest, when the car swap at the halfway point of the race (after around 22 minutes) was over because the batteries became stronger and enabled longer use, nobody could smile at the series any more.

The idea of bringing the fans to the cities required enormous effort on the part of the respective organisers, often led to disruptions in public life lasting more than 14 days, but enjoyed political support in many places (see Paris, Rome) because people wanted to decorate themselves with new mobility routes. It was the pandemic with all its restrictions that brought Formula E into an existential crisis. The 2020 season was saved with six races en suite at Tempelhof Airfield.

Out of the city

The pandemic has now been (almost) forgotten, but the city races - the core idea at the beginning - have been reduced to a minimum. The long-standing venue of the EUR City Rome was swapped for an established race track (Misano). Paris, Hong Kong, the short-term venues of Zurich and Bern and Beijing are all history. There are a total of 21 former venues, including Miami, Long Beach, New York-Brooklyn, Santiago, Montréal and Putrajaya. Most recently, the appearances in Hyderabad, Seoul, Cape Town and Jakarta were short-lived. Season ten now only includes two "real" city circuits: Monaco and Tokyo. Berlin, Sao Paulo and London are held in the centre of the city, but at a former airfield or exhibition centre (all of which are easily accessible by public transport). In addition to Misano, Shanghai, Mexico and Portland race on conventional circuits, while Diriyah near Riyadh was designed as a "city circuit".

The biggest problem, however, is the strong fluctuation of the venues. There have been many experiments, but also financial or administrative problems and therefore no consistency in the calendar, in which only the first two venues (Mexico, Diriyah) and the final (London) have been fixed for some time. And in the middle of it all, Berlin has become a constant.

Because the transition from the Gen2 to the Gen3 cars (before season nine last year) was actually a leap in terms of performance and 600 kW of power has been announced for Gen4 (from 2026) - that would be between Formula 1 and Formula 2 - the choice of circuits is likely to become even more complicated in the future.

All Formula E 2024 races will be broadcast live on ServusTV. In Austria on the linear channel ServusTV and on the streaming platform ServusTV On; in Germany, the ServusTV broadcast will be linear on DF1 and digital on ServusTV On, df1.de and via SPEEDWEEK.COM and ServusTV Motorsport on MagentaTV. Andreas Gröbl and Daniel Goggi will alternate commentating.