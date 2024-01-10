Season preview: Does voltage come from electricity?

The show is right: Many races are decided on the last lap. But apart from that, there are a number of issues that need to be addressed.

Formula E races are consistently exciting because there are many neutralisations and therefore restarts of a bunched-up field. "Attack Mode" is another trick to create excitement. The idea of offering even more with fast-charging stops (excitement? thrills? entertainment? technical progress?) has been floating around since the winter of 2022/23, with its introduction postponed twice last year and now for the third time to a later date during this (tenth) season. Even if fast charging worked perfectly, a car would spend at least half a minute in the pits, and with entry and exit it would probably take over a minute. In Formula 1, there is no refuelling, instead the tyres are changed - in 1.9 to around four seconds during a normal (easily manageable) stop. The FE would not look good in comparison. So does that have to be the case?

Of the current eleven teams, five are from car manufacturers with their own powertrains (DS Penske, Jaguar, Mahindra, Nissan, Porsche), one without a manufacturer but with its own powertrain (ERT) and five customers (Andretti at Porsche, Envision at Jaguar, Abt Cupra at Mahindra, McLaren at Nissan, Maserati at DS). In season six, ten of the twelve teams were manufacturers. Mercedes, BMW, Audi and the "little ones" (Nio, Venturi) have long since said goodbye. So far, no manufacturer has committed to the Gen4 era. And we must not forget: If there are seven or eight manufacturers, some will inevitably become seventh or eighth - we have seen often enough how long they will be around when the triumphs fail to materialise and there is a change of board or new priorities in the group - including in Formula 1.

And then there's the media presence, which is a pretty big construction site. Yes, TV contracts and streaming have been expanded. It's easy to follow Formula E in this country. All races in 2024 will be broadcast live on ServusTV. In Austria on the linear ServusTV channel and on the ServusTV On streaming platform; in Germany, the ServusTV broadcast is shown both linearly on DF1 and digitally on ServusTV On, df1.de and via SPEEDWEEK.COM and ServusTV Motorsport on MagentaTV. Andreas Gröbl and Daniel Goggi are the commentators.

FE plays a subordinate role in online motorsport media and only features prominently on websites specialising in e-mobility. The daily press and even some specialist magazines (including those that extensively test electric cars) ignore Formula E. The arguments in favour (i.e. against the electric formula) vary.

Is it really just the lack of "sound" or the speed that is enough to criticise? It can't be down to the quality of the racing on offer or the driver line-up. Six of the 22 drivers raced in Formula 1, some others tested there. And two were/are winning drivers in the World Endurance Championship, one is even a four-time WEC champion. The aversion is presumably not directed against Formula E per se, but against the (mostly politically enforced) compulsion to switch to electromobility. And many do not favour this. Not just die-hard petrolheads.