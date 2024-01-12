Daniel Abt: "Wehrlein wants to turn the tables"

What can we expect from Formula E in 2024? Who are the favourites, what will be the most exciting races for spectators? We ask Daniel Abt, who raced in the FIA FE himself for six years and is now a TV pundit for Servu

"From 2014 to 2020 ,Daniel Abt contested the Formula E Championship, in which he took one win and a total of ten podium finishes for Abt-Audi. In season ten, the 31-year-old from the Allgäu region will be an expert on ServusTV forthe first time , which will broadcast all races live. "A new challenge is always good," said Abt with a grin. We asked Daniel for a detailed assessment of the new racing year.

The tenth season starts two and a half months after the joint Valencia test. Are the results and findings still relevant now when the season starts in Mexico?

Daniel Abt: Yes and no. On the one hand, the test is the only and last opportunity before the season to try something out and familiarise yourself with the car. That is important. But you also have to say that Valencia is a very special circuit. Some tracks on the calendar are similar, and the ones that are good are usually the ones that were good in the test. On other tracks, however, things can be completely different. The test gives a certain direction. But there were also favourites after the test who then started the season at the back. We can only wait and see...

A year ago, the switch from the Gen2 cars to Gen3 was a big step. Is the preparation easier this time round because the teams have experience with Gen3?

Definitely. Last year there were problems for many at the beginning, Jaguar , for example,had difficulties with the brakes. No team was properly sorted out then. This year it's different, the teams have understood the car. Now it's more about the details and fine-tuning.

Is the fluctuation among the venues a general problem for Formula E and its fans, that there is little consistency in the calendar?

I think so. Formula E has a special concept that is based on races on street circuits. This can bring a lot of action, but is a tricky thing politically because of the road closures, complaints from neighbours, etc. The second point is the financial issue. It doesn't yet work as well here as it does in Formula 1 with masses of spectators and fixed revenues. Formula E would certainly have preferred more stability, but when you do the maths, it can turn out that a race didn't bring in what was expected.

Who are your favourites this year, how do you see the balance of power?

I don't think there is much change from last year. I would currently see Jaguar as the driving force and Mitch Evans as the title favourite. Jaguar got off to a bad start last year, but was able to make up a lot of ground as the season progressed and now also has Nick Cassidy on board. Jake Dennis and Pascal Wehrlein will also be there with their Porsche drive. Pascal will probably try vehemently to get the upper hand.

Where does Abt-Cupra stand?

The topic of Mahindra and Abt-Cupra will remain difficult, I see the team in the midfield or at the back of the field, because there won't be any huge leaps just by testing and without changing the hardware. But the nice thing about Formula E is that the format, idiosyncrasies, etc. often mean that things run differently than you would imagine. It will be tighter than last year, and maybe something will change drastically.

What do you think Max Günther is capable of in the Maserati?

His problem is probably that he's not consistent. When he has good days, he is outstanding and can deliver top performances. But he doesn't manage to maintain this level over different tracks. If his package is right, he can always compete for victories.

Nyck de Vries returns to the series after a difficult F1 adventure After AlphaTauri retirement: Surprising plans from de Vries , in which he was world champion, but in the Mahindra team, which is probably not to be expected at the very front. How difficult is this situation for the likeable Dutchman?

It will take some time for him to regain his self-confidence. He's probably pretty shaken by his experience in Formula 1. It's tough when you're so highly praised as a driver in such a short space of time and then your dream falls away so quickly. That's not easy for anyone. He's now coming into a series where he feels comfortable. But he won't have the package to drive at the very front. On the other hand, Formula E doesn't put you in the spotlight in such a way that you have to justify every little mishap immediately. From that point of view, it will take him a while, but he will come back. If he has his team-mate under control, that's half the battle. He'll get it right.

Lucas di Grassi is back in his Formula E "home" at Abt. How important is a man with so much experience and such a long history for a team once he returns?

He will be super valuable. What was missing last season is a personality like Lucas, who can develop things further. He looks at details, knows how to motivate employees, creates a basis of trust. All of that will help the team a lot.

Jehan Daruvala is the only newcomer. What do you think of him?

I was very surprised by his performance in the test, which was immediately at a very high level. He is capable of surprising us. But he will need a few races to familiarise himself. A lot can happen on a race weekend.

There are no major changes to the regulations for season ten. The only thing that is being discussed, as it was a year ago, is the pit stop plan for recharging. What can we expect now?

After some attempts went wrong in Valencia, people have probably become very cautious. I think the issue was handled badly because they announced something that they couldn't yet deliver. For a world championship, a series at this level, a "let's see" approach is not good. I generally find it difficult to intervene in the rules during the season.

Which races are you most looking forward to this year?

Spontaneously, I would have said Rome, but we no longer have that race. I think Tokyo will bestrong, it fits in well with the FE and the venue is totally cool. Through my glasses, I would also say Berlin, I've always had fun there.

Is it problematic for Formula E if it races on circuits where Formula 1 also competes and comparisons are drawn? This year, the Shanghai International Circuit will also be included...

The comparisons have been going on for nine years, they're not the problem. The fans can now differentiate between the series and their principles. But it could be that everything feels a bit lifeless in Shanghai if the grandstands aren't full and the cars aren't made for this type of circuit. I find the charm of city circuits much better. But it's also about financial things and politics. It is becoming increasingly difficult to save some venues.

