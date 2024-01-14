Cheers, trepidation, victory: Wehrlein's emotional start

Pascal Wehrlein was only able to celebrate his fifth victory in the Formula E World Championship four hours after crossing the finish line in Mexico. However, 28 points at the start of the season speak for clear dominance.

An investigation against him (and Andretti Porsche driver and title holder Jake Dennis) for a "technical offence" in the start procedure was dropped. By then it was evening in Mexico and three o'clock in the morning on Sunday in Europe. This confirmedWehrlein's dacapo of his first victory as a Porsche driver two years ago at the same venue.

The 29-year-old from Sigmaringen beatSébastien Buemi (Envision-Jaguar)in the qualifying final and started the race as the championship leader thanks to the three points for pole. Wehrlein led for almost the entire 37 laps (two more than originally scheduled due to a safety car period following an accident involving Mexico's Robin Frijns) and was not jeopardised by the additional boost (Attack Mode) from his immediate rivals. "It was a tough race, more difficult than it seemed from the outside. Keeping the gap to Buemi and still saving energy was quite a challenge," admitted the former DTM champion. "I had to drive qualifying laps for almost the entire race." Like his rivals, Wehrlein was delighted by the enthusiasm of the Mexican fans - over 40,000 of them.

Experienced driver Buemi, who claimed his 31st podium in Formula E in Mexico, was not as beaming as Wehrlein: "The fourth podium in Mexico is nice, but I'm also a little disappointed. Qualifying almost decided everything, I then had a clean race after I was able to defend my position in the first corner."Over the distance, he first held off Max Günther (Maserati),who had started third, and then Nick Cassidy (Jaguar), who had moved up to third place. Cassidy was probably satisfied with a podium finish on his debut for the British outfit and scored an additional point for the fastest race lap. Nevertheless, Jaguar, whose world championship favourite Mitch Evans had to defend fifth place hard against Jean-Éric Vergne (DS Penske) in the end, probably fell somewhat short of expectations.

For Günther from Allgäu, fourth place was a successful start to the season, in which he clearly had his debuting team-mate Jehan Daruvala (16th) under control. "A very good weekend on which we already showed strong form. Compared to the problems we had here last year, this is a very promising start," said the youngest winner in FE history. In addition to Jaguar and DS Penske (Vandoorne eighth), Andretti-Porsche also brought both drivers into the points, but ninth and tenth places for Dennis and newcomer Norman Nato probably did not meet their own expectations. Jake Hughes (7th) had his new team-mate and veteran Sam Bird (14th) under control in the opening race. The FE comeback proved to be extremely difficult for former champion Nyck de Vries in the Mahindra (15th). ABT Cupra left Mexico disappointed: Nico Müller, who finished twelfth in practice, had to settle for 17th place with a defective car after a contact with Antonio Felix da Costa (Porsche). Lucas di Grassi retired after just two laps with brake failure on his return to the team and his 100th FE race. "We would have liked a different outcome here for our anniversary. However, we had encouraging moments in practice and qualifying. We know that we still have a lot of work ahead of us," confirmed Team Principal Thomas Biermaier.

His Porsche colleague Florian Modlinger was able to summarise the situation quite differently: "That was an outstanding performance by Pascal. After a flawless qualifying, he drove a controlled and strategically superb race." Da Costa had to retire after the "encounter" with Müller and will be moved back three places on the grid in the next race in Diriyah (26 January) for causing this collision.

In Saudi Arabia, the first double-header of the season ten is scheduled in just under two weeks' time (26/27 January). ServusTV willonce again be there live .