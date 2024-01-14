Formula E: I'm starting to get it!

Prize question (and don't cheat or look it up now): Who was Formula 1 World Champion in 1960, on which car and how many races did the World Championship have? Correct answer: Jack Brabham in a Cooper, and the World Championship comprised 10 stages. Venues such as Monaco or Spa did not yet have today's aura, and circuits such as those in Buenos Aires or Boavista/Portugal were pretty wild. In its tenth year of existence, Formula 1 was still a long way from what we associate it with today.

By comparison, Formula E, whose tenth season began yesterday in Mexico, is already a long way off. The stadium, the heart of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguezcircuit , was filled to capacity. Commentator Andi Gröbl, live on site for ServusTV, had to shout even before the race started to make himself understood. 27,000 spectators on site did not want to miss out on the spectacle, including stars such as Usain Bolt, still the fastest man in the world on two legs. 27,000 spectators: some football matches would love to have that many.

Which brings us to an interesting point: spectators need time to learn new sports, identify with them and turn from spectators into fans. Take soccer/football: the former has been huge in Europe for decades, and slowly, slowly, Americans are realising that what has always been a girl's sport in the US may be capable of more. Soccer is catching on in America, just like Formula 1, and vice versa: while American football was a Spanish village for many in Europe, obscure and wild, this sport is increasingly gaining traction in Europe too. This is also due to the fact that mass media such as Netflix are building up heroes and breaking down inhibitions. When Guenther Steiner curses like a beer driver in "Drive to Survive", the US viewer understands this, just as we Europeans understand the challenges of the NFL when Patrick Mahomesplays in the Super Bowl despite a broken ankle and Netflix is up close and personal in"Quarterback ".

Communication

Much of the fascination of sport lies in expertise. Formula 1 has a huge advantage here because very good journalists have been doing nothing but explaining it competently and in detail for decades. If ten-year-olds can talk about DRS and KERS today, it's because of the good groundwork that has been done in F1 for many years. There is still a lot of work to be done in Formula E.

Yesterday in particular, at the season premiere in Mexico, many viewers who were there live for the first timevia ServusTVwill not have been so unhappy that the race itself was quite civilised. Which driver belongs to which team, why does Porsche's livery look like Milka's, why aren't Jaguars British racing green, and are the papaya-coloured cars really McLaren? Then there's something we like to call the "Super Mario moment": Drivers can use an energy boost when they run over sensors on the outside of the corner. They usually lose a place as a result, but then storm along like devils for a few minutes thanks to 50 extra kW. Who uses this when and how is not easy to understand for the novice spectator. Neo-comentator Daniel Abt on ServusTV did a great job in his screen premiere to explain these special features to us as logically and naturally as a pit stop in Formula 1.

Pleasantly, there are no quibbles about track limits, there is plenty of overtaking thanks to a low-downforce concept and hard tyres, and the dummy grid, where the drivers drive up to the actual starting position with smoking tyres, is 100 times more entertaining than the best warm-up lap in Formula 1. The only annoying thing about the standardised chassis is the gap size of an old Renault 5. Confusing for German speakers: when "REGEN" (rain) lights up on the on-board display in the best weather and you don't yet know that this means regenerating energy. Speaking of which, it's hard to understand why the lack of sound should be criticised. In the glorified Schumacher V10 era, quite a few racing drivers complained behind closed doors about tinnitus, and the infernal howling was not exclusively pleasant for us spectators either. Formula E sounds like a Carrera racetrack on steroids, and thanks to the buzzing, the trained ear can recognise precisely which driver is taking their foot off the accelerator and where, recuperating energy through lift and coast - which in turn allows conclusions to be drawn about strategy.

Anyone who gets involved with Formula E without resentment will discover an interesting, complex form of motorsport that is just as worth delving into as American football or other unfamiliar sports. Formula E extends the racing season for us fans. There really isn't much going on in January, and here we are presented with three world championship races at the start of the year. The seasoncontinues the weekend after next with the Diriyah E-Prix.

No, Formula E cannot and should not be compared to Formula 1. Football is not football. But you can easily be interested in both at the same time.