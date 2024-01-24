Almost a classic

Will his victory in the season opener in Mexico be followed by another fairytale from 1001 Nights for Wehrlein? Our preview of this weekend's E-Prix in Saudi Arabia.

When Formula E kicked off the 2018/19 season with its premiere in Saudi Arabia, it made international headlines. This was because two months before the December race, the "Kashoggi case", a (political?) murder that has not yet been fully clarified, took place in Istanbul and was blamed on the Saudi leadership. But around the race on the 2.49 km Diriyyacircuit outside Riyadh, the Saudis endeavoured to appear as tolerant hosts: First rock concerts, dancing allowed, women and men mixed, a party zone at Formula E almost as usual - albeit strictly without alcohol.

Diriyah has now become a fixture in the calendar and is now the venue for the sixth time as a night race on Friday/Saturday (start at 6pm CET), with a double-header for the fifth time. Five drivers from the current field have already stood on the top step of the podium: Antonio Félix da Costa (at the premiere for Andretti-BMW), Sam Bird (for Envision and again for Jaguar), Nyck De Vries (Mercedes, twice), Edoardo Mortara (Venturi) and - Pascal Wehrlein last year with a double.

Favourite Wehrlein?

There's no doubt about it: the man from Sigmaringen, who recently won the season opener in Mexico, is probably just as keen as his Porsche team for another fairytale from the Arabian Nights... And that's why he says: "After our victory in Mexico, I'm even more motivated, as is the entire team. It feels good to start a season like this because it shows that we've done our homework. We were much stronger in qualifying and we didn't lose any speed in the race either. That gives me confidence for Diriyah. But just because we won both races there last year doesn't mean that we will automatically be as strong this time. We have to continue to work hard and improve because the other teams will also make progress. We simply must not let up. The track in Diriyah is very special and improves a lot over the course of the weekend, so you have to constantly adapt your set-up."





His boss Florian Modlingertakes a similar view : "Our performance in Mexico was a huge success, which gives the whole team an extra boost of motivation. But Mexico was just the start of a long season. We have to continue to work hard and improve our weaknesses."

However, the Porsche-powered Andretti team is also coming to Diriyah with confidence after an unsuccessful start to the season: World champion Jake Dennis finished second behind Wehrlein twice last year.

The fact that Formula E - the contract for the races in Diriyah runs for ten years, i.e. until 2028/29 - maintains close contacts with the Saudis can be traced back to series founder Alejandro Agag. He has excellent connections with the Arabs, brought in the national airline Saudia as a major sponsor and gained the sovereign wealth fund PIF as a partner. McLaren got Neom, the state settlement project, as title sponsor. The Saudis' involvement in motorsport is therefore not limited to Formula 1, as the recently concluded Dakar Rally shows. And all this alongside football, golf....

All Formula E 2024 races will be broadcastlive on ServusTV . In Austria on the linear channel ServusTV and on the streaming platform ServusTV On; in Germany, the ServusTV broadcast will be shown linearly on DF1 and digitally on ServusTV On, df1.de and via speedweek.com and ServusTV Motorsport on MagentaTV. Andreas Gröbl and Daniel Goggi will taketurns commentating. The expert is Daniel Abt.