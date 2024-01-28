Cassidy and Jaguar: Top in the desert

The 29-year-old New Zealander proved in the Diriyah double that he has matured into one of the favourites. The former DTM driver and newcomer to Jaguar not only replaced Pascal Wehrlein at the top of the world championship standings with his controlled first win of the season, but also set an internal exclamation mark against his compatriot, team-mate and actual world championship favourite Mitch Evans, who failed to finish higher than fifth and tenth in Saudi Arabia. The mediocre result in the second E-Prix in Diriyah was due to a poor starting position (13th), after Evans had missed out on a podium place the day before by attempting to overtake too riskily on the last lap.

Nick Cassidy left Diriyah with a 19-point lead over previous championship leader Wehrlein, who could only finish eighth and seventh in the desert. World champion Jake Dennis celebrated the first win of the season for Andretti-Porsche in the first Diriyah race (with a record-breaking lead of 13.3 seconds over Jean-Éric Vergne in the DS Penske), but lost tenth place and one point in the second race due to a time penalty after overtaking Evans under yellow. Dennis is now 29 points behind Cassidy, while Evans is already 36 points behind his team-mate. However, this gives Jaguar a comfortable lead in the team standings - 31 points on DS Penske and already 40 on Porsche, where Antonio Felix da Costa has still not signed on.

With top ten results in all three races, Maserati team leader Max Günther has done well so far, finishing seventh and ninth in Arabia, which puts him sixth in the interim standings. "My qualifying didn't go according to plan. I was then able to make up a few places with a good strategy, for which I would like to thank the team. All in all, three top ten results are not a bad start," summarised Günther. Team-mate and rookie Jehan Daruvala was unable to capitalise on his surprising fifth place on the grid in the second race and retired early.

Jaguar dominant

Envision driver Robin Frijns underlined the fact that the Jaguar drive is also the measure of all things this year with second place in the second race, after he had also started from this position and briefly led the race. Pole-sitter Oliver Rowland (Nissan), back at the front after a long dry spell, fought his way to the final podium position despite pressure from Jake Hughes (McLaren). However, a slight upward trend was not enough for Abt Cupra to score its first points - Nico Müller's 13th place in the second race was not enough.

"This is tremendous, like a dream. I had a sensational car. Every win is special, but this start to the season is just fantastic," said Cassidy, who took the lead on lap five (out of 36) in third place in qualifying and had enough of an advantage to defend the lead on his detours through the attack mode zone. "I had difficulties getting used to my car at the start of the season. But now it's gradually getting better. Nick (Cassidy) has a year of experience with the Jaguar Powertrain," explained Frijns, who took Cassidy's place at Envision in the winter.

Wehrlein had to admit that it was "a sobering race double for us". "We lacked the pace in qualifying. The positions here were not what we were aiming for. Things went a little better in the race and we were able to make up a few places. But we have to use the longer break until the next race to work hard on improvements." Da Costa gave a message of perseverance: "I'm not one to give up. I will do everything I can to get out of it quickly."

Following the cancellation of Hyderabad (scheduled for 10 February, we reported), Formula E will not contest the fourth round in Sao Paulo for another seven weeks, on 16 March.