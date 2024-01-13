"Man with two lives": Gerold Pankl turns 85

Gerold Pankl, one of the wildest Formula Vee drivers of the 1960s, celebrates his 85th birthday on 13 January. He lives in Paraguay, where he owns a cattle farm with around 7,000 hectares of land and more than 5,000 head of cattle.

Pankl's racing career was short and intense. Especially violent in terms of the Austrian's hair-raising accidents in the wildest days of the early Formula Vee era between 1966 and 1968. Every racing car that the burly nature boy from Styria got under his bum, he drove at and over the limit.

Whether Austro VW or McNamara F 3 racing cars, whether BMW-Alpina 2002 or Porsche Carrera 6 - wherever Pankl was in it, he either won or got into trouble.

In the extremely eventful period of his only six years on the track, there were so many crashes that even hardened mates and Formula Vee team-mates such as Niki Lauda and Helmut Marko had second thoughts. Within a short space of time, Pankl flew out of the cockpit of his VW racer at Spa and the Nürburgring "like a grenade at tree height". Seat belts didn't exist at that time. He survived both mega-crashes with a fractured spine, severed muscles, complicated leg fractures and bruises all over his body.

The terrible Brands Hatch crash in particular left him badly scarred, half his face was destroyed and had to be reconstructed using the art of plastic surgery in many operations. After that, he lost the fun of racing. So he retired in 1972 after six years, frustrated, without having achieved a championship title. "How could I," said Pankl at the time, "when it came to the sausage, I was always in hospital."

But there were also good memories. For example, the Formula Vee European Championship victory in Thruxton or the two overall victories in the BMW-Alpina at the 24 Hours of the Ring. He won there in 1971 with Prince Ferfried von Hohenzollern in a BMW Alpina 2002 and again in 1972 together with Helmut Kelleners in an Alpina 2800 CS. With Pankl's retirement, motorsport lost a truly dazzling figure.

The man about whom it was once respectfully said that he feared neither death nor the devil and must have been endowed with two lives is now 85 years old. Over the years, he became calmer and more thoughtful, played tennis passionately and gave up excessive smoking ("80 a day every 15 minutes"). What remains to this day is his sarcasm, his grumbling and his crude way with words.

Before moving to Paraguay, Pankl had set up a breeding farm for young piglets in Hungary. Around 80,000 animals were born each year, cared for by more than 1,000 employees. The business was doing splendidly. His old mate, fellow countryman and former stuntman Erich Glavitza (81) from the Austrian Formula Vee clique visited Gerold on his farm in the outskirts of Paraguay's capital Asunción in October last year. "Gerold is still the old grump. But it's a miracle that he's still alive at all after all these horrific accidents and their consequences and limitations, which continue to this day."

But the man with two lives (Glavitza: "he should actually have seven lives") refuses to give up and still looks after his farm every day despite his limited mobility and other disabilities. Incidentally, Gerold has repeatedly threatened to retire "so that I can finally have a proper rest." He certainly deserves it, but nobody believes him ....

Author's personal closing paragraph: Happy birthday, dear Gerold, stay brave and optimistic. And remember - we all had a damn good time in Formula Vee back then. Unfortunately, you scared us far too often with your scary take-offs and made us fear for your life. All the better that you're still around. At least take care of yourself now, as best you can.