Thomas Schiffner: "What about the referees?"

The small MSC Neuenhasslau held its sixth grass track race at the beginning of October. The race on the Kinzigtalring was almost cancelled this time. A referee was only found two days before.

Thomas Schiffner, chairman of MSC Neuenhasslau, is disappointed. Disappointed by the lack of solidarity of the track sport referees and the associations with such a small and supposedly insignificant club like MSCN from Hasselroth in the Main-Kinzig district of Hesse. SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to Schiffner.

Thomas, your race at the "E-DRENALIN" Kinzigtalring on 1 October was quite successful again. But you were still dissatisfied, why?

Yes, you know, our race, which we have now held for the sixth time since 2018, despite Corona in between, we have again been successful. But we almost had to cancel the event.

But because of the weather, it couldn't have been. What exactly happened?

We were missing a referee until two days before the race. In my opinion, the system in track sport does not work as it should. This is especially true for smaller events. In broad circles of track sport, there is no interest at the official level.

You have to explain that in more detail.

We at MSC Neuenhasslau organise club sport grass track races, i.e. not open to Europe or internationally with DMSB approval, because that is not affordable. Club sport is approved via the association, in our case the DMV. In 2020 and 2021, MSC Neuenhasslau was the only club in the whole of Germany that held races in the Corona period, and did so under the strictest conditions and with a limit of less than 800 spectators. We managed to do all that without anything happening.

Did you manage financially?

Well, we had spectator numbers that other organisers wouldn't even open their books with. But we came to terms with it, looked for sponsors and were able to cover the costs of all the races. The sixth race this year was on 1 October.

What was happening now with the officials needed?

We always start preparing our races at least half a year earlier. We therefore looked for a race director and a referee early on. Thomas Gallus from Berghaupten had promised us to be race director early on, as he had already worked for us in the past to our complete satisfaction. But unfortunately he passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 16 June. We looked for a replacement and contacted half a dozen people with race director licences who came into question.

And no one accepted?

No, that was the first frustration in the preparation. There were plenty of excuses from those asked, regardless of whether they were male or female. They said "I'll have to think about it" or "we'll see". Or they referred to the DM in Herxheim, which didn't collide with us at all because the date was only two days later. Furthermore, we were put off by some of them, and with other ladies and gentlemen we have not received an answer to our enquiries until today or only weeks later. The normal politeness to answer enquiries does not seem to be given by everyone here.

But you can't do it without a race director and without a referee, regardless of whether they are male or female. How did you manage that?

That was not easy. In August, I finally found a race director who agreed to help me. But he cancelled about four weeks before our race, arguing that he probably had to work that weekend. Then the search started all over again. Finally, I was able to find a race director even from the surrounding area.

So the search for the race director was successfully completed. What about the question of the referee?

The referee had promised us long before, but then cancelled five days before the race. He said he could not come because of illness. Then the odyssey began. Imagine, five days before the race you have to take care of everything. The track, the marquee, the riders, setting up fences, toilet carts, and, and, and. During this time, I contacted, or rather called, 17 referees who came into question, all over Germany, from Teterow to Lower Bavaria. All of these 17 people - as far as I know, there are no more than these - all of these people ultimately cancelled, and for the most varied of reasons.

What were the reasons for the cancellations?

Well, some were understandable, such as an assignment in Abensberg on the same weekend. Then there were two cancellations because of a Simson race, which is an event in Langnau on Lake Constance that has not been approved by any association. They had a function there and therefore could not come to us. Another understandable reason for the cancellation was that they wanted to go to Torun for the Speedway GP or that there was a death in the vicinity, all understandable.

What reasons for cancellation were not so valid?

Well, for example, an invitation to a wedding or a birthday, or that you wanted to go out with your girlfriend that weekend and couldn't come. I think that with the acquisition of a referee's licence, you also enter into certain obligations where private appointments would have to take a back seat.

Don't you as MSC Neuenhasslau have a lobby?

I wonder about the solidarity in track sport and among track athletes. Among the track clubs, we are probably the smallest in Germany as far as track or grass track racing is concerned, with a small team, few spectators, with small but good fields of riders. I couldn't help thinking that of the 17 enquiries, I'm sure half would have been accepted if it had been the German Championships in Herxheim, for example. Apparently, no one is willing to help a club if it is only a so-called field, forest and meadow race, where there are only a few spectators and no great fields of riders.

But luckily you still found a referee.

Yes, through a personal relationship I was able to get someone to referee without it costing us hundreds or thousands of euros if he had come from far away. That was two days before our race. If he hadn't come, we would have had to cancel the event, and not because of the weather. That would have been unique in Germany, a cancellation because we couldn't get a referee.

Your conclusion at the end?

At this point, I appeal to the solidarity of those concerned and also to the associations. What are the federations doing or how are they exerting their influence in this regard? In any case, our event was hanging by a thread, but it all worked out in the end and we had about 800 visitors at the track and managed the race without making a financial loss.