Question: Are the teams themselves to blame for the decline?

The number of track teams in Germany has decreased more and more in recent years. Thomas Schiffner from MSC Neuenhasslau believes that the athletes themselves are partly to blame.

Track races in the Hasselroth district of Neuenhasslau in the Main-Kinzig district have a decades-long tradition in Hesse. The MSC Neuenhasslau von 1953 e.V. was also the only club in Germany to hold a grass track race at the time of the Corona in 2020 and 2021.

On the first weekend of October this year, the enterprising club around the old and new chairman Thomas Schiffner again had two days of quads, oldies, solos and sidecars on the programme for the club's 70th anniversary. As always, the majority of the spectators made the pilgrimage to the grass track, now called "E-DRENALIN Kinzigtalring" thanks to a sponsor, mainly because of the sidecar races.

In the run-up to the event, it was anything but easy for Schiffner and his team to get together adequate fields of riders in two sidecar classes. "For this year's 70th anniversary of the club, we had set ourselves the goal of having an I-licence and a B-licence field of riders at the ring," said the club boss, "and in the end we succeeded, but it was infinitely tedious, because there was one cancellation after the other for the most diverse reasons".

There was no doubt about the cancellation of the new European Champions Markus Brandhofer/Sandra Mollema in the International Harness Class after their crash in Mühldorf. Schiffner: "Of course I fully understand that."

In their own words, they "desperately searched for a replacement" and found one in the British team of Mitch Godden/Paul Smith. Schiffner: "Mitch accepted us immediately without any discussions about finances or other reasons. The two of them also won and praised our track afterwards. And if our race were to take place in October again next year, they would be there again. It will be Mitch Godden's last season and his last time in Neuenhasslau. The runners-up were the Meier siblings from Berghaupten, who were very unlucky due to a disqualification and have always remained loyal to us over the years."

For Thomas Schiffner, it is not really understandable that it is so difficult to get larger fields of drivers, especially for the teams. "Hesse has always been a stronghold for team sports in the past decades. There were huge fields of riders with large numbers of entries, for example in Bad Hersfeld, in Echzell when it still existed, in Allendorf, in Klein-Krotzenburg, in Hof/Westerwald and so on. Everywhere you went, you saw 20 to 30 B-licence teams, with elimination races, and for the I-licence teams eight to twelve teams or even more, as in Hof/Westerwald. This whole team scene has been reduced to two handfuls of B-licence and I-licence teams.

At MSC Neuenhasslau, the new club leaders wanted to revive this harness tradition in 2018 at the first race after a break of several years. Schiffner: "We then approached all the German I-licensed and B-licensed teams for weeks, we ran after them from paddock to paddock at the races on the weekends, begging and pleading for them to race with us. We then got mixed driver fields together for our races until 2022, I and B licence. In total, first four, then six, five and again six teams. But some gentlemen and ladies have regularly cancelled with us. Of course, as a small club, we can't pay 2,000 euros in prize money like the big clubs do. But we did open our wallets within our limits, but there were always cancellations."

The reasons for the cancellations were varied: "I don't know", "let's see", "no, we can't do it that weekend", "no, we've booked a holiday" or even "we're only doing the Masters races". Thomas Schiffner doesn't really understand the whole thing: "Our dates are always known months in advance and so I ask myself why on a date where no other race is taking place in the whole of Europe only twelve accept when there are already a total of 22 teams in Germany and a few in Denmark, France and Belgium".

At the same time, Schiffner is happy about the drivers who have always remained loyal to MSC Neuenhasslau, such as Fabian Müller and co-driver Peter Maurer, who had a fatal accident in Herxheim only two days later, as well as Jens Lorei and co-driver Ralf Bittner, furthermore Moritz Straub and Andreas Horn and in the I-licence Imanuel Schramm, the Meier siblings and Ole Möller.

Schiffner: "My impression is that the teams, especially in the B-licence, who spend the whole year discussing why they have so few races, why the organisers don't give them a chance and so on, that most of them, with the exception of the aforementioned, don't want to do races like ours, when they would have the chance.

And Schiffner continues: "I think that a large part of these teams is satisfied if they do about half a dozen races a year, and then they don't take advantage of the other opportunities. But it's the small organisers who suffer, like us at MSC Neuenhasslau, who try to keep harness racing alive. So it's no coincidence that track sport is doing so badly today, because the athletes themselves are partly to blame.