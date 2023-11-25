MSC Melsungen honours athletes and looks to the future

MSC Melsungen was unlucky with the weather at its traditional grass track race in 2023. At the annual sports awards ceremony, however, the board led by Stefan Sonntag looked ahead again.

After a two-year break due to the coronavirus, MSC Melsungen organised its 60th International Grass Track Race in 2022. Over two days, the fans were treated to some spectacular races in perfect weather and Romano Hummel from the Netherlands was the outstanding soloist.

In 2023, the enterprising team from Hesse had bad luck with the weather. Due to heavy rainfall, the 61st edition of the race had to be cancelled before the first run on Sunday, as the grass track at the Sankt-Georg-Brücke was under water. The track was still in good condition the day before and the first training and classification runs for the B-carriages (track cup), enduros, crossers, speed karts and juniors were held in perfect racing weather.

As part of the end of the season, the MSC Melsungen board had now invited to the sports awards ceremony in the Berglandhalle in Körle (Schwalm-Eder district). 92 club members attended, including club riders Paul Cooper and Gareth Hickmott, who had travelled all the way from Great Britain. Andrew Appleton, who came third in the European Grass Track Championships in Werlte this season, was unable to attend. He was on the island at his father's hospital bedside.

Imanuel Schramm and Desiree Holstein were present at the ceremony as team riders. "Immel" Schramm won five international races last season and only just missed the podium in fourth place at the European Championships in Bad Hersfeld with co-driver Nadin Löffler.

For 2024, the grass track race in Melsungen is planned for the weekend of 3-4 August.