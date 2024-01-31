Christian Hülshorst: "Last corner, I pass, victory"

Christian Hülshorst will contest a race for the last time in his career on the Westfalenring in Lüdinghausen on Ascension Day. At Whitsun, he will compete at the Bergring in Teterow. After that, it's over.

For Christian Hülshorst, known to all as "Hülse", racing is over after his 30th track season. Now 46 years old, the Westphalian from Lüdinghausen will perhaps compete in two or three more races before his active career comes to an end. However, he wants to remain loyal to his AMSC Lüdinghausen, and has been a member of the board of directors for some time now as tourism manager.

Ultimately, Hülse's retirement was due to the consequences of a nasty crash at the beginning of August 2022, when he crashed into the plank during a grass track race in Aduard, Holland, breaking his thigh. After a successful operation at the Groningen hospital, the Lüdinghausen favourite was back in the stands just three weeks later, surrounded by his fan club at the long track GP in Scheeßel. Typical.

However, racing was not on the agenda for the time being. At his home race in Lüdinghausen, as is traditional every year on 'Father's Day' in May, Christian Hülshorst was back at the start with his number 41. In the end, he finished fifth, at least. However, he still has to wait for a victory at the Westfalenring in the International Licence Class.

"After breaking my leg, I no longer feel quite as confident as in previous years," said Hülshorst in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, "I was able to ride freely without any problems, but when it came to the first corner after the start, I was a bit more cautious, lacking the aggressiveness and the final bite. You try to block out a crash like that and the injury, but whether you like it or not, it somehow stays in the back of your mind."

Despite everything, he still enjoys the sport. However, all the financial and time expenditure, plus slight discomfort in his leg after the nail was removed before Christmas, led to the decision, together with his family, to say goodbye to active racing.

Hülshorst: "I'm still doing two or three races. One as preparation in Balkbrug or Vries and then my last race on my home track in Lüdinghausen and possibly on the Bergring in Teterow, where I've always done really well."

Incidentally, Christian Hülshorst contested his very first race on this very Westfalenring in 1995 as a B licence holder. To be precise, he was not allowed to take part in the race after all. Why? "I didn't qualify, it was very close," he recalls, "back then the starting fields were still full of contenders."

A year later at the same venue, things went better. Victory for Christian Hülshorst in the B licence. "That was awesome," he still raves today, "Ronny Reuwer, Helge Hü and I entered the final bend on equal points in the last race, I passed them and won. It was unique."