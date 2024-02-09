MSC Melsungen: "We were not spared the costs"

At its Annual General Meeting, MSC Melsungen discussed the financial consequences of the race cancellation in 2023. However, the membership is confident about the future.

MSC Melsungen was very unlucky with the weather at the beginning of August 2023. The 61st International Grass Track Race at the Sankt-Georg-Brücke was supposed to be another two great days of racing. On Saturday, everything still looked good and the Junior A, Enduro and Speedkart classes were able to race. There were also the first four races for the national sidecar track cup.

However, on Sunday, traditionally the main race day in Melsungen, it rained so much that the race had to be cancelled before the first race. This is always a bitter pill to swallow for everyone involved, including the fans, some of whom had travelled from far and wide.

At the end of January, the board of the MSC Melsungen 1927 e.V. invited its members to the annual general meeting. At the beginning, 1st Chairman Stefan Sonntag asked all those present to observe a minute's silence in honour of the deceased racers of 2023.

The review of the cancelled race in August was very sobering for the club from an economic perspective. "Of course, the cancellation of the race did not save us any costs," reports Mario Siebert, 2nd Chairman of the MSC, "the fees to the regional offices for permits had to be paid in full, as did the fee to the DMSB. Then there were the complete insurance costs and those for the DRK. Basically, the infrastructure on the racecourse incurred 100 per cent costs and in return brought in hardly any income. And on top of that, we had to dispose of the programme booklets by the carton at the end."

Nevertheless, MSC Melsungen is not going to let this get them down. On the contrary, they are looking to the future with hope. The members want to keep the community alive and are planning the next international grass track race for 3 and 4 August. A new feature is an open day with a school race on a 200-metre grass track in the indoor area.

Siebert: "For the race in August, we have promised that all riders who were in Melsungen in 2023 and have waived part of their fee can and should race in Melsungen again in 2024. For this purpose, we ask all active riders to send an entry form to the MSC as soon as possible."

The long-term goal for the North Hessians is the 100th anniversary of the club in 2027, when they are planning a larger event to mark the occasion. Siebert: "By then, we hope that the financial gap will have been closed and the treasury will be back to the level it was before the 2023 race.