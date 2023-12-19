Colly and Daisy: What's next for the dream team?

All-women teams in the track teams are rare. Nicole Standke and co-driver Desiree Holstein drove a few successful races in 2023. What's next for the two Amazons? Will it continue?

Nicole Standke, known as "Colly", and Theresia Hölper, known as "Resi", won the 2022 Track Cup in the sidecar class, the "small" German championship for B sidecars. However, the two women from Posthausen and Lüdinghausen did not want to move up to the international licence class; instead, the idea was to gain more racing experience first.

But then everything changed. Resi dropped out of the sport (for the time being?) due to pregnancy and Colly found a very experienced co-driver in Desiree Holstein ("Crazy Daisy"), who was also racing in the I licence with the Dane Mike Frederiksen. The new women's duo successfully organised their first race with a victory at the sand track race in Hechthausen.

However, Nicole Standke had to cut back a little during the season due to a minor accident at work, which meant she was unable to complete more than six races. Standke/Holstein were highly favoured for the track cup in Melsungen. But they had bad luck with a broken gearbox in training on Saturday.

They were only able to contest the first races on the same afternoon because Dennis Möhlenpage/Pascal Hillmann from Wagenfeld made their team available to them. When they had a new gearbox fitted the next day, the rest of the race was cancelled due to the weather conditions. That was it. The track trophy went to Fabian Müller and co-driver Peter Maurer, who died in an accident a short time later.

Looking back, the 2023 season had "many highs, but also some lows" for Nicole Standke. The death of Peter Maurer at the DM in Herxheim shook the North German, who was not there herself: "We had known each other since Fabian and Peter started racing. We always got on well, competed fairly and had a lot of fun together. Our whole team really liked Peter. When we heard about the tragedy, we all had to swallow and were very close to tears."

Nicole Standke was not yet able to say what will happen next: "I don't yet know myself what, when and to what extent we will do what. Let's see what happens in 2024."

Desiree Holstein, who has since moved for personal reasons and now lives near Nidda ("back home"), is currently up in the air herself. "As soon as Nicole is safe to ride, I will ride with her again. So far I haven't had any other enquiries, although I think that's a shame." She finished 7th with Dane Mike Frederiksen at the European Grass Track Championships in Bad Hersfeld.