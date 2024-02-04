Brand new: Andreas Horn with Desiree Holstein in the boat

Team driver Andreas Horn from Friedberg will be driving on grass and sand tracks with his new co-driver Desiree Holstein in the coming season. Born in Hesse, she is very experienced internationally in carriage driving.

Andreas Horn (51) from MSC Berghaupten raced with young newcomer Jack Düringer in the sidecar in 2023. Over the course of the season, they became more harmonised from race to race, but had to contend with a few retirements due to technical problems.

Then came the DMSB championship in Herxheim, where Peter Maurer was killed in an accident as Fabian Müller's co-driver. "The terrible accident happened right in front of us," recalls Andy Horn, "after which I toyed with the idea of quitting racing. But later, after much deliberation, I decided to continue."

Horn and Düringer have now given up their partnership in the team. In the coming season, Desiree Holstein will be the co-driver for the Friedberger. The 39-year-old native of Hesse moved from Bunde in East Frisia, Lower Saxony, to Nidda, which is only around 30 kilometres from Friedberg, at the turn of the year for personal reasons. Andreas Horn and his wife Melanie actively helped with the move.

The lively "Craisy Daisy", mother of three children, has many years of experience as a co-driver. Most recently, she rode to 7th place with Dane Mike Frederiksen at the European Championships in Bad Hersfeld. Desiree was also co-driver for Nicole Standke from Ottersberg in the B-combination Masters last season. Holstein: "I agreed with Andy that I would also ride with Colly if she starts anywhere this season."

The new Horn/Holstein duo are hoping for as many starting contracts as possible in the coming season and that they will be spared technical failures and injuries.