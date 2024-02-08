Markus Venus: "Somehow the season was jinxed"

Markus Venus and co-driver Markus Eibl were unable to defend their 2022 European Championship title in Bad Hersfeld in 2023. The technology went on strike. They had already had bad luck with a nasty crash. What happened next?

"The crash in Altrip haunted us throughout the season," recalls Markus Venus (41) in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. As a reminder, Venus and his co-driver Markus Eibl crashed into the team of Imanuel Schramm and co-driver Nadin Löffler in the day's final on Corpus Christi 2023 in Altrip through no fault of their own when the timing belt on their motorbike broke and they suddenly lost propulsion as a result.

While Eibl was later diagnosed with a splintered cartilage in his metacarpal and a crack in his ankle, Venus was diagnosed with a broken talus and a multiple shattered ankle. But it could have been much, much worse for everyone involved, eyewitnesses later reported.

Despite pain in their feet, the top team from RSC Pfarrkirchen still won the races in Vechta and Mühldorf at the end of the season, but at the European Championship final in Bad Hersfeld the defect witch struck them full force. Venus: "That was a technical disaster, because the new digital ignitions didn't work for us." As a result, they were unable to defend their European Championship title.

"Somehow the season was jinxed," continues Markus Venus, "not just in terms of us, but also in terms of the disastrous accidents that took us all down with them."

In the coming track season, Venus will continue to ride with Markus Eibl (41). His partner and friend of many years, Markus Heiß from Pfarrkirchen, will no longer be able to race as a co-driver for health reasons. The 37-year-old recently had to have two operations on his intervertebral disc.

In addition to racing on grass and sand, Markus Venus will continue to race on the road in 2023. He will soon be riding an LCR Yamaha 600, on which Austrian Peter Kimeswenger and his Czech co-driver Ondrej Sedlacek last raced in the World Championship. Sedlacek will be the co-driver for Venus. If the tests in France go well, the new German-Czech pairing could compete in the IDM Sidecar and perhaps also in the Sidecar World Championship in the future.