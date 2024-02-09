Marco Hundsrucker: Taking a step back from track racing

After 32 years, Marco Hundsrucker is putting an end to active carriage driving. He wants to take a step back from the sport. He is still thinking about the tragic events at Eenrum.

On 20 August last year, Florian Niedermeier, Marco Hundsrucker's co-driver, lost his life in a crash in Eenrum in the Netherlands. Hundsrucker survived seriously injured. The Dutch public prosecutor's office has now completed its investigation. The motorcyclist was not at fault and the motorbike was technically in good condition. Perhaps airfences would have prevented the worst. SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to Marco Hundsrucker.

Hello Marco, how are you?

It's getting. A bit slower than I thought, but I'm getting there. The foot is still not so good on one side, everything has grown together completely on the left, but not quite yet on the right. And with the face, that takes time.

Is that bothering you?

No, I'm already going back to work, without crutches, but I have to take it slowly. I was in rehab last year, now I'm still doing a lot of physiotherapy and stuff like that. That takes time.

Are you in pain?

No, I'm not in pain, but I'm brutally susceptible to the weather, but it's not pain. When the weather changes or there's a cold wind, the right side of my face is totally numb. All the nerves were severed. There are now three plates and 25 screws in my face. They stay in there.

Do you feel anything when you touch your face?

The only thing I can feel are two screws under my nose. But they are very small.

Is there any metal in the foot?

I have a nail and three screws there. They come out again.

Was the sick leave at work a problem?

I cancelled it. I never wanted to stay at home. I have an office job, so I started again in the first week of December. But that wasn't so easy. The rehab and everything goes through pension insurance and you can't just go back to work. We got to the point where I could work as I wanted. The pension insurance agreed.

You didn't have any problems at work, so there was no question of you being made redundant?

No, no. The fall in Holland quickly became known here in Bavaria via television and other media. And my main boss at the Lindner Group here in Arnstorf was the first to ask how I was doing. I always had her support.

Marco, I have to ask now: are you thinking of continuing?

No, but that has nothing to do with the crashes. The time has simply come for me to stop. I've had a wonderful time in track racing. 47 years, because I was already on the track with my father in a pram. I was active in carriage racing for 32 years, first as a co-driver, then as a driver.

Didn't you once say I'd stop at 50?

Yes, I wanted to drive until I was 50. I'll be 48 this year and my motorbike has been broken since Eenrum. I wouldn't be able to ride this year until at least August anyway, if you're a realist. So investing so much money again for a year and a half? It's not worth it to me. And (he swallows): I had agreed with Florian that we would ride together for another year or two.

You were good with Florian Niedermeier, weren't you?

Yes, it was a great fit with Florian. And to be honest, I don't want to ride with anyone else either. If I was still 30 or 35 years old, I might think differently. But so much is coming together here at the moment. The things that have bothered me more and more over the last few years, then the necessary investments and finally the accident. It worked so well with Florian, we were a unit.

How do you feel today about what happened in Eenrum?

There are phases, like in rehab, when you have a lot of time to think. The question that keeps going through my mind is: what happened? I still don't know why it happened.

Is there still an official investigation pending?

No, it has been concluded by the Dutch public prosecutor's office. In that respect, everything is ok. I have to praise the Dutch anyway, be it the co-operation with the public prosecutor's office or my initial treatment at the track and then the treatment at the Groningen University Hospital, which is said to be one of the three best in the world. I was totally satisfied and also very, very grateful. An Englishman, a German and a Swiss operated on me. The Englishman is said to be one of the best facial surgeons in the world.

Just five weeks later, you visited your friend Stephan Katt at the Team World Championships in Roden. The same medical staff were there as in Eenrum, weren't they?

Yes, they all came round and said hello to me. I am so grateful to them for their service.

Could Airfences have prevented something worse in Eenrum?

Could have, could have... I'm definitely in favour of races only being run with airfences. But we all signed beforehand in Eenrum that we recognised that there were no airfences.

You definitely need to continue your recovery now, don't you?

Yes, exactly. I'm going to take a step back from track racing. But I'll continue to ride with Stephan and help him. And I'll also be there with Markus Venus in the road races. I've already agreed that with him. Thinking outside the box, taking a step back from track racing.