Markus Brandhofer: A new motorbike at the end

The 2023 European grass track champions in the sidecar class, Markus Brandhofer and co-driver Sandra Mollema, want to defend their title in the coming season. It may be the Bavarian's last season.

Markus Brandhofer (45) from AMC Haunstetten and his Dutch co-driver Sandra Mollema (35) became the new European champions on the grass track in Bad Hersfeld last August. For the driver from Gaißach, it was the greatest success of his career to date. Mollema, on the other hand, was able to celebrate her fifth European Championship title as a co-driver, four times in the boat of her compatriot William Matthijssen.

"Winning the European Championship was of course the best part of the 2023 season for Sandra and me. I had already realised beforehand at the race in Tayac that things were going well for us. And when I got up in the morning in Bad Hersfeld, I had a really good feeling because I was really fit again for the first time in a long time."

However, winning the title was not easy for the mixed German-Dutch duo. The first two heats went badly, then they had to take a diversion via the B final, and even there it was very close. In the A final, Great Britain's Mitch Godden and co-driver Paul Smith chased Brandhofer/Mollema, but in the end they were able to pull away and win.

A month later in Mühldorf, however, things went anything but well for the newly crowned European champions: Sandra broke her collarbone and Markus his right thumb in a crash. As with his earlier shoulder injury, the Lower Bavarian didn't want to make a fuss about it at first, but suffered in silence until his wife Martina dragged him to the orthopaedist, where the injury was diagnosed and treated. That was after the race in Herxheim.

What's next for the successful team?

Brandhofer: "I actually wanted to stop doing the sport when I'm as old as my race number 44 indicates. But I'm not going to stop, even though I'm already 45, and I'll add the cancelled corona years. We also want to defend the European Championship title. The qualifiers are in Bad Hersfeld and the final is in Uithuizen. It's a good track with slightly banked corners. We built a new bike over the winter, so I thought it was a must for the final."